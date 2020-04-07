An Unbothered Cece Gutierrez And Byron Scott Did The Savage Challenge Together, And It’s Quite The Sight To See

Cece Guiterrez and fiancé Byron Scott showed that when they’re not quarreling with relatives or rebuffing shade thrown at them by her Basketball Wives cast mates, they actually have a lot of fun together. The couple, isolated and bored like the rest of us, decided to take part in the Savage Challenge on TikTok. In case you don’t know what that is, it’s a short choreographed dance to the sounds of rapper Megan Thee Stallion‘s song, “Savage.” It was started by TikTok user Keara Wilson.

Cece decided to try her hand at the dance, and roped Byron in to do it with her, which was captured via Instagram page Bbwteainc. While she was quite serious about getting the moves right (she did okay until the end), Byron couldn’t wait to be done. It’s both cute and comical to see.

The pair is supposed to be set to marry this summer after he proposed to Cece in 2018. He shared the news with a deleted Instagram post at the time that read, ” 4 1-2 years ago we met. 6 months later you were my girlfriend. 2 weeks ago you became my fiancé. And soon you will be my wife. I am the luckiest man on earth. I love you baby.”

Cece and Byron have been dating since 2014, soon after he ended his marriage to ex-wife of nearly 30 years, Anita, claiming he separated from her in 2013. They’ve dealt with quite a bit of drama since they decided to take their relationship to reality TV, debuting in Season 7 of Basketball Wives. Cece’s co-stars have made all sorts of jokes and accusations about her, and Byron, who barely appears, fell out with his daughter-in-law, Kristen Scott, after she accused him on television of being a neglectful grandfather to the daughter she shares with his stepson, Thomas. Things are still bad between them, though he’s been able to maintain his relationship with Thomas.

As for Cece, it’s unclear if she will be returning for another season. She told fans on social media she was ready to be done and said on the Domenick Nati Show that her experience had been more negative than positive.

“To be honest, I don’t know if I’m going to be coming back. Right now it’s a little up in the air,” she said in the interview. “I had a lot of ups and downs, a lot of downs [laughs]. More downs than ups. There were a lot of things that were just kind of rocky with me that kind of gave me a bad taste in my mouth. So at this point, I’m not quite sure if I’m coming back or not.”

We’ll have to wait and see if she will return. In the meantime, keep the TikTok’s coming, Cece!