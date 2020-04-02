According To Her, We Have BET: Uncut To Thank For Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion‘s masterful twerk didn’t happen overnight. According to the 25-year-old Houston native, she got some pointers watching BET: Uncut videos when she wasn’t supposed to be as a young teen. She shared this while showing love to the cable channel in honor of their 40th anniversary this year.

“I don’t know how old I was. I think I was in the eighth grade. I was not supposed to be watching BET Uncut,” she said.

After jamming a little too much to whatever NSFW clip was on that night, her grandmother cut her party short.

“I don’t remember what video was on, but my grandma busted in the room and she was like, ‘…Are you okay?’ [laughs] I was so embarrassed,” she said. “But BET Uncut is probably how we got Megan Thee Stallion, so I love y’all.”

The late-night video block program aired from 2000 to 2006, and was pretty controversial for its airing of explicit music videos, including Nelly’s infamous “Tip Drill” clip.

Aside from her formidable raps, Megan is definitely known for her twerking abilities. She recently said that despite all the people saying they are bored with watching folk booty pop on social media, which Megan loves to do, she was going to keep doing her.

“I don’t know when it happened that sometimes people get offended by twerking but that sh-t is crazy,” she said. “I love to throw my a–. I love to shake my a–. That is like one of my favorite things to do. And I be seeing muhf–kas be like, ‘Oh man, all you do is shake you’re a–!’ And I be like ‘Damn, actually I go to school and I rap. And sometimes I be cooking. I’m a dog mom. I’m an awesome friend.’ It’s not all I be doing but maybe when you’re logging in, you came to see me twerk cuz you ain’t see that freestyle I just dropped? I can rap and twerk.”

The star reminded people of that with the recent release of her latest EP, Suga, earlier this month.