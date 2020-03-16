This Shahs Of Sunset Star Dated “Monster” R. Kelly For Three Years But Had No Idea The “Other Women” He Had Were Underage Girls

Season 8 of Shahs of Sunset is underway on Bravo, and one of the newest faces in the cast shared quite the shocking revelation in the most recent episode (ep. 6).

Sara Jeihooni, who is a friend of cast vet Reza Farahan, revealed on the latest episode that she’d been served with a subpoena because of her well-known ex.

“My ex’s life is really playing out in front of the world right now,” she said.

When pressed by Reza about who her ex just so happened to be, she replied, “My ex-boyfriend is Robert Kelly.”

The pair met in 2013 and she claims they were together three years. The person she claims she was in love with was not the person he’s been portrayed as, but she admitted there were things she was in the dark about because she set up certain boundaries to protect herself.

“Robert was very charming, so kind, definitely not what I would have expected,” she said. “I had an adult relationship. I didn’t see him with an underage person. It was not ever even a thing. I just found out that he had other women.”

In fact, “a club” of women as she put it.

Jeihooni said she was with him in Chicago some years back and he told her one time, “I’m having a party at my studio tonight, but if you can’t be cool, don’t come.”

This warning had to be given because she said two more women ended up showing up and it then hit her that she wasn’t so special of a woman in his life: “Are you f–king everyone at this table?”

“Everyone’s looking at me like, ‘How the f–k could you date him? and I’m thinking, it was just not how I perceived it,” she told Reza. “I don’t speak to him anymore, but it’s hard to see all of this.”

Jeihooni said she has seen Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly and now considers her ex to be “a monster.”

“I’ve watched this documentary and I’m like, the person I loved is a monster, but I don’t know that guy,” she said. “I feel bad for everyone, and I just don’t understand how this was possible.”

“He really was very controlling,” she added in her confessional. “The reason my experience was different was because of the boundaries I set in the relationship. In hindsight, every single small boundary, every single small decision that I had really altered the dynamic between he and I and really kind of saved my life.”

R. Kelly is currently in jail in Chicago and has been there since July of 2019. He is facing a long list of charges, including criminal sexual abuse, conspiracy to obstruct justice, production of child pornography, bribery of a government official and more in both Chicago and New York. If found guilty of these charges against him, Kelly reportedly could face life in prison.