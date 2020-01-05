Dominique Gardner Breaks Her Silence About Life With R.Kelly On ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II’

When Lifetime aired Surviving R. Kelly last year, we watched desperate parents go on a journey to rescue their young daughters from R. Kelly. The only one that was successful was Michelle Kramer, the mother of Dominique Gardner, one of his live-in girlfriends. Now a year later, Gardner and Kramer have returned for Surviving R. Kelly Part II The Reckoning, to discuss what life after the Pied Piper has been like.

Kramer said even though she was beyond happy to have her daughter home, she still had sleepless nights.

“I didn’t even sleep that night because I’m watching her because she couldn’t sleep because she was worried about what he was going to say.”

Gardner also discussed the abuse she encountered during her nine years of being with Kelly. Like having her hair pulled out as punishment and being starved while locked in a room for days.

When Gardner returned home, she was 98 pounds and haunted by the abuse she suffered while living with Kelly and his other girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary. She said she also dealt with guilt for leaving them behind.

“I felt bad for leaving her because it’s like we was all we had,” Gardner said. “That’s not my heart. I don’t just leave people hanging.”

Shortly after leaving, she returned to Kelly. Once she was not allowed to attend her brother’s graduation, she left for the last time.

When asked about if she dressed masculine because Kelly had desires to be with men she didn’t comment; however, a former employee whose identity was not revealed there may be some truth to this theory.

“I was not aware of Robert having attractions to boys until a couple of the girls in the house started to talk about there being a guy that he was involved with who would sometimes come into the bedroom with them,” they said in the doc.

Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse and is facing three to seven years for each count.