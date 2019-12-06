New Charge Claims R. Kelly Used Bribe To Marry Aaliyah When She Was 15

Embattled singer R. Kelly, 52, faces an additional indictment in the ongoing string of accusations he’s faced since his arrest earlier this year.

On Thursday, federal prosecutors in New York indicted Kelly with bribery, alleging that around August 30, 1994, Kelly, and others, paid a public official for “the creation of a fraudulent identification document for Jane Doe #1.”

An unnamed source who spoke to NBC News confirmed that the person referred to as “Jane Doe” in the court documents was R&B singer, Aaliyah Haughton.

At the time, Kelly was 27-years-old and Aaliyah was 15. The marriage between the two entertainers was formally annulled months after their marriage. The new charge of bribery will now be added to racketeering and other charges Kelly faces in New York, along with separate trials in Illinois.

In New York, Kelly was initially charged with “racketeering, allegations related to the sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping and forced labor,” NBC News reports.

Kelly was first indicted on 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse in February, accusing him of abusing four different victims, according to CBS Chicago. In May prosecutors added additional charges, including aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The four aggravated criminal sex assault charges are class X felonies and carry prison terms of up to 30 years if he’s convicted.

His Illinois trial is slated to begin on April 27, while the New York trial has been set for May 18.

In Minnesota, the singer is also accused of engaging in prostitution with a minor. A court date has not yet been set.

The indictment filed in New York alleges that R. Kelly “and others worked to recruit and groom women and girls for illegal sexual activity and to maintain control over them, including isolating them from friends and family members”, NBC News writes.

Douglas C. Anton, Kelly’s attorney for the New York case called the new bribery charge “an absolute absurdity, backed by more innuendo and baseless accusations.”

“To think that the Federal Government has nothing better to do then go back 25 years and address a ‘fake ID’ charge makes their whole case weaker,” Anton told NBC News.

Earlier in the year, Kelly’s attorney Steven Greenberg stated that the singer had “no idea” how old Aaliyah was at the time they were married.

Demetrius Smith, one of Kelly’s associates who also spoke out in the groundbreaking documentary Surviving R. Kelly, confessed that he purchased a fake ID for Aaliyah so that she could marry Kelly. On the marriage license filed around their reported wedding date in August 1994, Aaliyah was listed as 18.