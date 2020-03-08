The Annoying Things About Dating When You’re A Therapist

3 hours ago  |  
By Tanay Hudson
love is blind couples

Source: AJ_Watt / Getty

Dating as a therapist has been tiring. When out trying to have fun and get to know new people, I find myself more annoyed than enamored. Men that I have dated have counted themselves out rather quickly because that have put a hyperfocus on my job as a psychotherapist. When men are more intrigued with my profession than me as a woman it makes my millennial dating experience more of a disaster than it already is. Here are some of the dating woes of a psychotherapist.

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234567

Trending on MadameNoire

Comment Disclaimer: Comments that contain profane or derogatory language, video links or exceed 200 words will require approval by a moderator before appearing in the comment section. XOXO-MN