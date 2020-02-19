Reasons You Undervalue Yourself As A Business Owner

1 of 15

If you run your own business or are a freelance contractor, then you’re constantly faced with the question, “So, what do you charge?” I know several business owners and contractors—from social media strategists to wedding planners to health coaches—who have told me that, no matter how long they’ve done what they do, this question never gets any less uncomfortable. They’ve become better at pretending the question doesn’t bump them, but it does still make their skin crawl, just a little bit. Once you get to the point of selling someone on what you do—of making them want to hire you, buy your product, contract you for a project—it’s a shame to feel that just saying the wrong number could make the whole deal go away. If you love what you do, then you would work for free, but the trouble is that life and even just running your business costs money, so you need to charge. You want potential clients and customers to love your work so much that money is no object. But, money is an object to them, too, because they live in the same world you do, where things cost money. There can be so much confusion out there surrounding what is fair to charge for all sorts of things. Not only the business owners themselves, but even the consumers have misinformation about what things should cost. It’s so common for a customer or client to ask, “Well, how come this other place does this for way less?” You have very good answers for that, but answering at all already feels combative and defensive. All of this uneasiness may put you in a place of undervaluing yourself as a business owner. I could probably guess some of your excuses for doing it, too. Let’s go over those, and why they’re just not true. My prices must be competitive You’re aware of all of the competition out there, and all of the professionals in your very industry who are charging much less than you are. So, you tell yourself that your prices must be competitive. Well, remember that the work they put out may not be on par with yours. And no matter how low you go in prices, somebody is always willing to go lower, so you don’t want to go down that slippery slope.

I wouldn’t pay this rate for this product Perhaps you tell yourself that, if you were the one hiring you, you wouldn’t pay what you charge for this service. Okay well, your life and your budget is different than others. There are so many different budgets and niches out there. Just because you, an individual, wouldn’t pay, say, $120 per hour for a consultant, doesn’t mean a Fortune 500 company wouldn’t.

I can give them a break this one time You want to draw clients in by meeting them halfway, or accepting their lowball offer, or compromising in the beginning. You tell yourself that you’ll get them to pay your full rate later. But, you won’t. Now they’ve just gotten used to the idea that they can always talk you down.

What if no other business comes along? You can fear that, if you pass on this business because they won’t pay you enough that no other business will ever come along. But it will. This is such a common fear among business owners. You’re hardwired to want to make that sale. But you have to be strict with yourself about holding up your own financial standards. Other business will come.

I empathize with other business owners Sometimes, you’ll be working with other businesses—that’s the client. It’s not just an individual. And when they hire you, that’s a part of them spending money to make money. You empathize with that, so you want to cut them a break. But, unless their business provides a service you may one day need, and some bartering is possible, you have to charge them your regular price. And they, as a business, should understand that you must do that.

Really, have you seen the other prices? Yes, yes, there are individuals and companies out there charging one-fourth of what you charge. But they aren’t as qualified as you are. They aren’t as skilled as you are. They aren’t as experienced as you are. They offer a totally different service, really, because you offer premium work. Those aren’t your competitors.

People will laugh in my face You might fear that some people will laugh in your face when you tell them what you charge. Well, honestly, that may be true. But they just haven’t done their research. They have no idea what the going rate is for what you do, or what value your service will add to their lives. They can laugh. And you can smile and nod.

It’s greedy to make a lot Some of us can struggle to be comfortable making a lot of money. We can feel like, where do we get off wanting to have so much money? But, let me ask you something: do you look at the successful people you know and consider them greedy? Probably not. You probably just respect them.

What I do isn’t that hard There might be days when you feel that what you do really isn’t that difficult, so maybe it isn’t fair for you to charge much for it. But you have to remember that to you, who trained for this, is educated in this, and has been doing this repeatedly for years, it isn’t that hard. To your customer, it’s very difficult and they don’t want to do it for themselves. So charge for it.

It doesn’t take me much time Try not to focus too much on how long it takes you to do your work. First off, see above, and remember that it would take the client a very long time to do it themselves. And second off, your work shouldn’t be priced by the hour, but rather how much value it will create for the client. Sure, writing a blog may only take you thirty minutes, but if it will generate 10,000 new followers and tens of thousands more in sales for the client, that’s valuable.

Salaried individuals make less per hour There may be salaried individuals who are full-time employees of a company, making far less per hour than you. But you have to remember that the company pays employee taxes and the price of those full-time salaries to keep them. When someone comes to you as a freelance contractor, it’s because they want the convenience of hiring you just when they need you, and no other time. And that’s a convenience they have to pay for, especially since being a contractor means spending so much time generating leads and doing administrative tasks on your end.

People will compare me to others People will come around and tell you that so-and-so down the street does the same exact thing you do, for less. Okay. Let them say that. You have to remember that this will never stop. You could slash your prices down to pennies, and this would still happen. Someone will still compare you to someone else. So just don’t listen to that noise.

It’s a gender thing This can be a sensitive topic, but I understand that, for female business owners, it can be a gender issue. There are so many particular things female business owners struggle with, but one can be that, we feel like people don’t expect us, as women, to be demanding or to ask for a lot of money, and that doing so makes us unappealing. Whether or not that’s true, I’ll take a step back and say that there are just people out there who will always make business owners feel bad about their prices, regardless of their gender. You have to be prepared to face that, and work through it.

They seem so nice; I want to help them Perhaps someone just seems so nice, and like they really need some financial help here. You want to help them. They seem so sweet! But, hold on a minute: it’s actually not very sweet of them to low-ball you, and manipulate you into almost taking a financial loss here. If they can’t afford you, then they need to go elsewhere.