Common And Tiffany Haddish Were Quite Cozy With Each Other At Last Night’s NBA All-Star Game And Twitter Noticed

Back in December, we told you that there were rumors that Tiffany Haddish and rapper Common were an item after he was spotted at her Black Mitzvah party and more and more photos of the two at different events together started popping up over the last few months.

While visiting The Wendy Williams Show recently, Haddish was asked about Common’s appearance at her party, and she didn’t deny his presence.

“Yep! He was there, looking good, looking good,” she said.

During that same episode, she was asked to choose between her old crush, Michael B. Jordan, and rumored beau, and she most definitely chose the EGOT winner over the Hollywood heartthrob.

“I have made multiple passes at Michael B. Jordan. I don’t think I’m his type,” she said. “But I know that Common likes chocolate so I’m a roll with that.”

Following that revelation, the two continued to pop up at places together, though they tried to stay low-key about it and do the red carpets separately. Appearances together included the Los Angeles premiere of Cirque Du Soleil’s Volta, and this past weekend, at the NBA All-Star Game. This weekend’s festivities were hosted in Common’s home city of Chicago, and he took part in a number of big moments, including being a judge during the dunk contest on All-Star Saturday Night and doing a tribute to the city, and Kobe Bryant of course, before the actual game on Sunday. On both days, Haddish was present.

But on Sunday, there was no denying that something is going on between the two, because they were seated quite close together court side, and cameras inadvertently kept capturing them chatting close while a lot of the on-court action was happening.

Of course, Common was most recently in a relationship with attorney and political commentator Angela Rye before the couple called it quits last year. He’s since been rumored to be making romantic waves with Haddish and only Haddish.

Despite a lot of commentary being stirred by their cozy moments on Twitter, no one actually captured a “What are they up to?” screenshot of them, aside from this innocent and friendly shot:

So you’ll have to take my word for it — that and the comments of a number of people on Twitter who also noticed they looked like a lot more than just friends last night. Hit the flip to see what others had to say about the cozy couple:

Tiffany Haddish is mighty close to Common rn pic.twitter.com/pIh998zPAI — Dania (@DaniaMA18) February 17, 2020

Common and Tiffany Hadish look boo’d up as hell lol — the espresso (@PoeticCinema) February 17, 2020

Common pulled Tiffany Haddish, I see you boy — Chloe Bailey Stan Account (@tryna_be_famous) February 17, 2020