After All Her Dating Struggles, Angela Simmons Is “Open” To Dating A White Man

Like many people, Angela Simmons is not having the greatest luck in the love department. For one, the guys she’s been dealing with, or who have been attached to her, are not the most serious. We all know she and Growing Up Hip-Hop co-star and former love interest Romeo Miller are currently in a sour place. While visiting E! News podcast Just the Sip with Justin Sylvester, he told Simmons he thinks Miller is in love with her.

“That is what I keep hearing and if he’s in love with me, it’s a horrible way to go about it.”

And there’s been a lot of talk about Bow Wow coming back into her life in a romantic way. She says what they have going on is not what you think.

“I don’t know where we’ll wind up, but right now it’s not where it’s at, she said. “We’re friends. We’re cool. I’m a support everything he does [and] vice versa.”

But overall, the 32-year-old is ready to see what else is out here.

“I feel like the world always sticks me with Romeo or Bow,” she said. “It’s like, okay, so can I date other people or y’all want me just stuck with this?”

She may have been publicly attached to famous men for years, but she is also trying to date regular guys when she can.

“Ever since I was younger, anytime I would date someone or talk to someone, they would see me and say ‘She’s dating them,’ so I can’t really…a lot of guys I have dated, I quietly date,” she said. “I’m not going to be like, ‘This my dude!’ I’ve talked to other guys but it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work, I move on and that’s it.”

“I date like a regular girl would date,” she added. “I’m dating, you want to see what’s out there, whatever works, doesn’t work, and then you just keep going until it makes sense.”

Sylvester asked if she would be interested in adding a white man to her list of possible suitors, and she replied that she was.

“Yeah! I’m like super open,” she said. “I’m human. I’m trying to adjust and see what makes sense. So if it makes sense for my life, then we can make it make sense. It just depends. I’m one of these people very open. I want to explore the idea of dating outside my race. I don’t mind. I’m just open, like, ‘Okay! Sure’ if it makes sense. If not? Peace.

Truth be told though, Simmons has dated outside of her race in the past, so exploring the idea isn’t really new to her. From about 2008 to 2010, she was dating half-Argentinian, half-Venezuelan rapper Skillz and found herself dealing with some critics of her relationship. At the time, she hit back at them.

“I am a lil surprised at the number of people that seem to disapprove of the relationship with my boyfriend. I find this reality to be kind of hard to accept,” she said at the time. “There are times when I notice people giving us long hard stares and those stares are usually from my own people! Honestly, I wish everyone could benefit from the beauty that can come from experiences that happen outside of your own comfort zone. Give it a shot and you can learn so much from a person you never thought you’d talk to or have something in common with. Sometimes society makes it hard for us to be comfortable enough in our own skin to embrace others who are different.”

Simmons, as previously mentioned, has been claimed to be connected to a number of individuals, but most recently she was definitely engaged to late partner Sutton Tennyson. They share 3-year-old son Sutton Joseph Tennyson, Jr.