Bow Wow Explains Why Ciara Probably Won’t Perform “Like You” With Him Ever Again

In promotion of the new Millennium Tour II, Omarion and Bow Wow sat down with the hosts of Tidal podcast, Rap Radar with B. Dot and Elliott Wilson. Speaking about hits from their career, they spoke about Bow Wow’s hit 2005 single with his ex-girlfriend at the time Ciara. Written and produced, in part, by Jermaine Dupri, the song reached number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number 1 on the Hot R&B/ Hip Hop charts. It’s his highest-charting song of his career.

But despite the record’s success, there’s a chance that these two won’t ever perform it together. Thanks to Bow Wow’s overshares.

B. Dot: You think you and Ciara would ever perform that again?

Bow Wow: I tried. We tried it.

Omarion:

Bow Wow: But I think after that video that went viral of me…I don’t know if she would…

Laughs

Omarion: We gotta holler at Russ. [Russell Wilson] That’s who we gotta holler at.

Bow Wow: Yeah, we gotta man up. Yeah, it was too much Ciroc. I was feeling myself and it just—you know. But we tried it, though. We had a big tour in Australia, myself, Snoop, Game, Fat Joe—Snoop will tell you that, that was one of the f*cking best tours he’s ever did. All of us together. I said there is no way in the world me and her can not do this record. She was dating Amar’e Stoudemire at the time and for me, I’m thinking, like yo–Because she’s still performing that record on her set, alone. It’s a number one record. And she has a verse and the hook with me. We tried it.

When Bow Wow mentioned the viral video, I thought he was referencing the interview he did with “The Breakfast Club,” where he spoke about all the famous women he slept with. He crassly mentioned Ciara’s name, even sharing that he was the first person to sleep with the singer, because she was a virgin before they began dating.

But that wasn’t it. It was an entirely different, more recent clip. In it, Bow Wow, is in the midst of a packed club, performing the song next to his former fiancee Erica Mena, Bow Wow stops rapping to say, “Ayy Yo. I had this b*tch first. You know that, right?”

Welp.

Personally, I wouldn’t want to have anything to do with him either. I doubt he’s apologized for it. And speaking about a woman’s sexual history as “having her” and to do so in public is gross and indicative of the ways in which Bow Wow has yet to mature.