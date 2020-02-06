Angela Simmons Denies Asking Romeo To Be A Father Figure To Her Son

During a Wednesday episode on “The Real,” the feud between “Growing Up Hip Hop” stars Angela Simmons and Romeo Miller took an uncomfortable turn when host Loni Love asked Simmons about the fall-out with her co-star and rumors that she had asked him to step in as a father figure to her 3-year-old son, SJ, when his father, Sutton Tennyson, died.

“See, that’s a very touchy and weird subject because I would never ask him or anyone to step up for my son,” Simmons said. “We have an amazing family. My dad. My brothers. I wouldn’t do that. I find that really strange if he said that.”

When pressed further by Adrienne Houghton, Simmons doubled down and maintained that she never had those expectations of Miller.

“No, I wouldn’t ask anyone that. It’s an honor to be my son’s father or anyone who is going to be a role model to him. No way,” she said.

As you may recall, their feud stems from the fact that Simmons says she never heard from Miller after the passing of her son’s father, Sutton Tennyson — despite the fact that he got on television and said that he would be there for her during her time of bereavement.

“After everything happened with me and my child’s father and what happened with my son, [Romeo] was like, ‘I’m going to be there for you,’ and he said this on TV,” Angela said during a previous interview with The Breakfast Club. “If you say that — and I don’t care if we’re filming or not — really mean that because that really means a lot to me especially with what I have on my plate. And to me, he didn’t step up at all. I don’t expect nobody to do nothing for me; that’s fine, but he didn’t step up.”

She went on:

“I still haven’t heard from him ’til this day,” she said. “We’ve been in the same room and I haven’t heard from him… It’s not like this is something that’s fake.”

Nothing shows you who is truly in your corner like illness and the death of a loved one, so we definitely understand Angela’s plight.

Check out a clip from her appearance on “The Real” below.