Angela Simmons Has “Too Much Real Stuff Going On” To Worry About The Feud Between Her & Romeo Miller

Angela Simmons is adding more fuel to the ongoing back and forth between her and her estranged friend, Romeo Miller.

Though the two were once close and share executive producing credits on WE tv’s hit series, Growing Up Hip Hop, it looks like for now business is the only thing they’re agreeing on.

“I mean to put me through this publicly makes me know you’re not my friend,” Simmons said in an exclusive with TooFab. “I guess we can be associates, if that’s what he wants or he wants to be frenemies. I don’t know what he wants. Honestly. [I have] too much real stuff going on in my life to worry about him thinking negatively on me in public. You know what I mean? Like I’m raising a son by myself. That’s real.”

“He wants to talk about something real, you know, and I’m sure he had real things and real-life stuff going on,” she continued. “But for him to pick this fight publicly was the worst thing he could have done because it just doesn’t make sense to me.”

Simmons seems to be addressing Miller’s latest comments during an episode of The Real, where he said what’s happening between them would stay between them.

“I’ve been in situations where going back and forth in the media is something out of respect towards women, I’m not really interested in doing. That’s fake news, you got to realize that’s reality. So me, God and that woman, knows what’s up,” he said.

And while he stated he wouldn’t take their issues to social media, it seems he did just that in a now deleted post right after a recent episode of Growing Up Hip Hop.

Prior to Miller’s appearance on The Real, Simmons talked with The Breakfast Club about what was brewing between the two. From her perspective, she felt that Miller wasn’t there for her after she suffered the sudden loss of her son’s father Sutton Tennyson. Romeo did take the opportunity to sit down with Simmons’ older sister Vanessa, where he cryptically told her that he was annoyed with Simmons’ Instagram presence and her on and off again relationship with rapper Bow Wow, Shod Moss.

But Simmons told her sister in the latest episode of Growing Up Hip Hop that she was confused to learn Miller was ready to close the “Angela chapter” of his life.

“I mean, look, I don’t know. Whatever anyone wants to do, do. If you don’t want me to be a part of your life…” she said.

“I mean, I’m an asset,” she continued. “I’m a great person and I’m a great friend and I’m gonna, you know what I mean? Like if you actually contact me, of course, I’m going to answer.”

In her interview with JustFab, Simmons said she reached out to Miller, but he’s refused her invitation to speak.

“I still haven’t received a call or text. So that says a lot about him,” she added. “It’s been enough time that he should have already tried to reach out and fix it.”

The gripe between Simmons and Miller seems to be a consistent brew of passive aggressiveness and lack of communication. And instead of talking directly to one another, they’re relying too much on public commentary to express their true frustrations with one another.

As you age, you sometimes outgrow bonds you made in your childhood or early adulthood. Hopefully the two will be able to come to an understanding of some sort and end this public feud for good.