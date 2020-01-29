Exclusive: MAFS’ Brandon And Taylor Didn’t Work Because, Surprisingly, He “Was Suspicious Of Taylor’s Motives From Jump”

We recently told you that Brandon Reid and Taylor Dunklin of Lifetime’s 10th season of Married at First Sight had decided to call it quits early, to the shock of many, with Reid filing to annul their marriage. Of course, the reason behind the pair not even making it long enough to get through an airing of the season wasn’t shared, with Lifetime saying in a statement that viewers would have to “continue to watch MAFS to see what happens with Taylor and Brandon.” But we’re already getting an idea of the issues that chipped away at their budding relationship, and it’s coming from people on the show and connected to the cast.

Meka Jones, who is currently married to Michael Watson (and already having her fair share of issues with him) shared that the couple, on paper, looked like the perfect pair.

“Brandon and Taylor were like moths to a flame – they had a ton of chemistry,” she told us. “I can totally see why the experts thought they’d be a great match.”

However, she shared that Reid took issue with the fact that Dunklin was quite popular online (she’s big on sharing her travels — and she’s attractive) and received a lot of attention.

“Brandon was suspicious of Taylor’s motives from the jump, because of her social media following, and he would blow up at production as a result,” she said. “His behavior was confusing; I don’t think anyone should be punished or discredited because they have a big social media following. What does that have to do with finding love?”

“Getting Married at First Sight is nerve-wracking. Not only are you marrying a stranger, you’re doing it on TV – and some people seem very concerned about their image,” Jones added. “With Brandon and Taylor this seemed to cause friction very early on in their marriage. Brandon constantly pushed cameras away, and the more he pulled away the more it backfired. We all know there’s no use in hiding from the cameras on Married At First Sight, any secrets will ultimately be revealed.”

A source close to the cast also divulged that despite Dunklin’s following online, it was Reid who was most concerned with how he would be viewed by those watching him on the show.

“Some participants have questioned the motivations of others,” the source said. “Taylor does have a huge social media following, but most of us thought her intentions were pure. Brandon wanted to present a certain picture from the start – and he hated that EVERYTHING was being documented. I’m not sure what he expected!”

It’s an unfortunate situation. Word is though that Brandon and Taylor won’t be the only ones to throw in the towel on their marriage sooner than later. Stay tuned, including to a new episode tonight on Lifetime at 8 EST.