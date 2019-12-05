Congrats!: Raymond Santana Of The Exonerated Five & Deelishis Are Engaged

Celebrity couple Raymond Santana and Deelishis have a lot to celebrate as the two are now engaged!

If we weren’t sure about their relationship status, we now have full confirmation that the two are ready to take the next step in their relationship.

“Yea its official..ya can really hate me now!!! @iamsodeelishis is officially off the market…shes all mines…#GODgavethegoahead,” Santana wrote underneath a caption of the proposal video.

Santana, 45, and Deelishis, 41, whose real name is Chandra Davis, confirmed their relationship to the public in October.

Santana first shared the news by posting a photo with his bae, in turn setting off a firestorm of commentary. “Date night with this beauty…@iamsodeelishis,” he captioned the pic.

Since that time, their relationship has obviously seemed to blossom into love and lifetime commitment. The two often share their moments together on Instagram and social media.

This caps a celebratory year for Santana, whose life story was profiled as 1/5 of the Exonerated Five in the Ava DuVernay award-winning film, When They See Us.

Congrats to the happy couple!