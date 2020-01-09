Steve Harvey Finally Responded To Dating Questions Regarding His Daughter, Lori Harvey

Media mogul Steve Harvey has been super quiet concerning his daughter, Lori Harvey’s, ascent into most eligible socialite status.

The Harvey heir quickly became number one on everybody’s wishlist, after Meek Mill shouted her out on his “Going Bad” verse.

Since then, the 22-year-old has been linked to Diddy, Trey Songz and Future, and curious fans have wondered how her pops feels about all the lust attention surrounding his daughter.

In a recent interview, Harvey was caught walking the Hollywood streets alongside Corey Gamble.

A brave interviewer asked the “Think Like A Man” writer, “How do you feel about your daughter dating Future?”

“I don’t know nothing about that,” the talk show host remarked.

“Do you approve of Future?” the interviewer insisted.

“I don’t know nothing about that,” Harvey said, doubling down.

Well, it’s possible that the 62-year-old genuinely doesn’t have any idea about the dating interests of his daughter, most dads don’t. Or Harvey, who has been in this game for decades, just knows it’s better to say nothing when it comes to media inquiries about his loved ones.

You can watch the interaction below:

Even if Dad allegedly doesn’t know what’s going on, his wife, Marjorie, tried to put Lori on game about men back in 2015 before she started dating.

“I know you just started dating this year, so how are we going to handle that?” the mom of three asked her daughter on a segment of the Steve Harvey Show.

“No athletes, no rappers, we gon go down the list,” her mom said at the time.

At the time, Lori told her mom, “When it comes to dating, my mom has nothing to worry about. I got this.”

But Marjorie had some wise words for her child, “Don’t ever try to fit in when God has clearly created you to stand out,” she continued. “Always be a lady, and always understand you are the prize. Don’t give yourself to anybody that is not going to be your husband. If they love you, if they really care about you, they’ll wait on it.”

We’re sure Papa Steve shared the same sentiments as his wife.