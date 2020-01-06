Amanda Seales Makes Debut As New Real Co-Host While Loni Love Makes It Clear She’s Not Going Anywhere

The ladies of The Real had to play musical chairs this morning to make room for the newest co-host on their team: Amanda Seales.

After a few weeks of reports that the Insecure star was being brought on as the fifth host of the Emmy-winning talk show, the rumors were confirmed on Monday, as the ladies returned from the short holiday break to share the big news.

The star shed tears when speaking on her excitement about joining the ladies as “the newest member of our family,” as Loni Love put it.

“I’m trippin’ right now…I didn’t expect to cry,” she said. “I’m a G!”

“What was always so great when I would come and guest co-host with y’all was I remember at the end of the first two weeks I looked up and I was like, ‘Oh wait, I was myself for this whole two weeks and I really didn’t have to think about anything,'” she said. “I said that before, but even thinking about it more, we are in a business and in a town where you’re being scrutinized so much and it’s always like you gotta play the game. It’s really just dope to be able to come to a space where I felt like there was four women who I get along with on and off screen. We may have different personalities, we may have different points of view, but that’s the world. That’s what it is. So to be able to have the honor of bringing my voice into that means a lot to me and I’ve been at this a loooooong time. I did not just show up. I’m not new to this y’all. So to get to be here and have somewhere to sit every day and be myself and talk to the world is an honor.”

Though Seales was the center of attention for the big announcement, Love also took a moment to shut down rumors that Seales was actually coming in to replace her.

“I’m still here b—hes I’m not going nowhere,” she said. “It was so many rumors.”

This move is interesting, though, considering the women have been able to mesh quite well as a foursome since original co-host Tamar Braxton was fired from the show in 2016. In fact, Adrienne Houghton said in 2018 that the possibility of Braxton being replaced was unlikely.

“I think we are the core and we love it that way,” she said at the time. “But at the same time, we love love love having guests. Guest co-host [sic] are so much fun. I think they add a little something different to the show every time one comes on. And I think that’s how we like it. We were playing off of that for a while and we’ve been loving it that way.”

“I think the winning ingredient to our show is the four of us,” she added. “It’s the chemistry. It’s the love. It’s the respect. It’s the friendship. It’s the honesty. It’s the realness. You can’t produce [all of] that.”

It seems, though, that the producers felt a fifth host could bring something special to the table. Seales certainly brings a different perspective and strong opinions to the show, which is something that is already being embraced by some but also criticized by others. Check out the reactions to her new place on talk show, from people saying they love it, to people claiming the move could mess up the dynamic.

I have a lot of thoughts about Amanda Seales being the new cohost on The Real but I think I’ll just be quiet lol. — PM. (@paige_mariah) January 6, 2020

Awww, I love the perspective that @amandaseales brings and I love that two of the women have Caribbean heritage. Great inspiration for all women and little girls. Looking forward to more of the @TheRealDaytime. Please give us some TV time in the UK this year too! https://t.co/GNV5jNZpOb — Natasha Smith🇻🇨🇱🇨 (@DoulaSmith) January 6, 2020

Keke Palmer AND Amanda Seales on daytime national TV. I love to see it — Alexandria Loretta (@Ayem0) January 6, 2020