Amanda Seales Hired As Fifth Host On ‘The Real’

Besides starring on the hit HBO series Insecure, Amanda Seales will now be starring on daytime television. Seales has been hired as the permanent fifth host on FOX’s The Real. After serving as a guest co-host a few times, it was determined that the funny and very opinionated comedian was a great fit for the fifth seat.

“She guest co-hosted on the show for a while and they loved her,” a source told The Jasmine Brand. “She really connected with the audience!”

The Real originally started out with five hosts :Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamar Braxton and Tamera Mowry-Housley. But after Braxton’s contract wasn’t renewed after season two, the fifth seat became vacant and gave the show the chance to have different stars be a guest host. Past guest hosts include Remy Ma, Eva Marcille, Monica, Angie Martinez and Ashanti.

“Everyone is really excited about her coming on!,” the source added.

Seales will begin her new gig in 2020. The Real, which premiered back in 2013, has already been renewed for their seventh and eighth seasons.

Seales is also gearing up for the return of Insecure, which just wrapped up filming for the fourth season.