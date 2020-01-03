Myron Rolle, NFL Star Turned Neurosurgeon Who Amanda Seales Accused Of Harassment, Just Got Married

Former NFL star turned neurosurgeon Myron Rolle is a married man.

The 33-year-old said “I do” right before the new year, and while we don’t know the identity of his bride, she, too, is a doctor.

“Married!” he shared on Instagram earlier this week. “Dr and Dr Rolle. God’s good.”

Aside from his announcement, Rolle hasn’t posted about the lady in his life, choosing to remain private.

Tying the knot helped to end a year that had its bumps on a high note. Rolle briefly found himself embroiled in a controversy when comedian Amanda Seales claimed he was inappropriate with women. She said that they exchanged info on the Internet and spoke on the phone before some “troubling” things were said that caused her to “take a step back.” She also claimed that another woman contacted her and told her that he greeted her at the door of his hotel room in the nude and criticized said woman’s reaction to his nudity. Seales said eight women in total reached out to her about his alleged behavior.

“When I spoke about him on my podcast and on The Breakfast Club, I didn’t say his name. I literally just said a couple of characteristics about him and it has been shocking and incredibly discomforting to me, how many women, 8 as of tonight, that have come forward to say his name. And that he had been incredibly problematic and behaved in a very sexually predatorial way that could have gotten him fired,” she said via InstaStories early last year. “I say all that to say, if you are approached by Myron Rolle, you should just be mindful. I don’t have empirical proof, but I’ve had enough women come forward saying that he was incredibly inappropriate with them, that I feel it would be inappropriate of me to not put the word out there that there is a man that is not being okay with women.”

Rolle shut down the accusations against him with a lengthy statement.

“A blogger/online personality, whom I have never met in person and have only interacted with once via phone, recently claimed that I verbally harassed her during a phone call exchange. She furthered these claims by stating that anonymous sources have come forward and added their accounts to her narrative. Let me make myself perfectly clear – these accusations are absolutely false and should be characterized as exactly what they are – acts of bullying, intimidation and retaliation,” he wrote.

“I have been raised to respect women and to also keep my personal affairs private, as that is the respectful thing to do. However, I will not sit idly by and allow someone to engage in intentional character assassination simply because I did not return their advances or wish to engage in a relationship as they may have wanted.”

“Accusations of sexual harassment should be taken seriously, but the same should be said for false accusations against someone and the impact those accusations can have in today’s digital world. I thank you all for your support and for allowing me the opportunity to stand up for myself and against any actions of bullying, intimidation and retaliation.”

Seales would clarify following his message that Rolle hadn’t harassed her, despite her claims of “troubling” remarks that were made during their phone conversation.

“I never accused Myron Rolle of sexually harassing me or of sending me inappropriate DMs,” she said on Instagram. “What I did say was that via DM several women have approached me accusing him of sexually harassing them.”

All drama surrounding her revelation, per the accounts of other women, seemed to go nowhere in terms of really impacting Rolle. Seales, however, found herself being heavily criticized for her efforts.

All that aside, Rolle left the NFL in 2013 to pursue a medical career. He graduated from Florida State University’s medical school in 2017 where he was a Rhodes scholar and went on to do a residency in neurosurgery at Harlem. He most recently was selected as a Harvard Paul Farmer Global Surgery Research Fellow. He shared the news with Instagram in December.

“Get to work with some absolutely brilliant leaders,” he wrote. “And hopefully continue the work of bringing neurosurgery to vulnerable populations around the world! Excited!”

Sounds like 2020 will be quite the win for Myron Rolle — and Mrs. Rolle.