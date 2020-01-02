Dennis McKinley Said It Was Important For Not Only Porsha To Forgive Him For Cheating, But Also Her Family: “Apologize To EVERYBODY”

Ever since Dennis McKinley cheated on Porsha Williams while she was pregnant, he’s worked hard to get back in her good graces. He was successfully able to get her to take him back and to be his fianceé again. However, she’s not the only person he’s been fighting to be forgiven by.

Surprisingly, Dennis shared that he was working to mend his relationship with her family members, specifically her sister, Lauren. If you’ll recall, after the couple split, Porsha, Lauren and their mother, Diane, unfollowed Dennis on social media. During this latest season of Real Housewives of Atlanta, we’ve also seen them shed tears with her about the pain of his indiscretions. And while he was able to win back Porsha’s heart, the family wasn’t feeling him in the way that they used to.

Well, Dennis shared in a post on Instagram on Thursday that he felt it important to apologize to Lauren, and pretty much everybody close to Porsha who was hurt, for the way in which he disappointed her and their family. It was an apology that she accepted.

“Ok let me tell you about the power of forgiveness! When you hurt ppl it’s important to know that you also hurt ppl that love them!” he wrote as the caption of a photo of he and Lauren sharing an embrace. “@lodwill #unblocked me today BUT Lauren ❤️🙏🏾 you… first time speaking/hanging in 8/9 months … apologize to EVERYBODY #salaam #family.”

The move was appreciated by Porsha, who commented with a teary-eyed emoji thanking Dennis for stepping up to mend things with her sister.

As we learned this season on RHOA, Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant with their daughter, Pilar, which she initially had a hard time forgiving. It didn’t help that he blamed some of the changes that come with pregnancy for his decision to step out.

“We had a rough pregnancy, all the way from start to finish,” he said during a therapy session. “Sex during pregnancy, it’s nothing that a man wants to do … and after PJ got here, postpartum was very real. We cried together like every night. That’s not a good enough why, but that’s the why.”

Nevertheless, the couple worked through it. Porsha confirmed back in August that they had reunited and were taking things one step at a time. By December, she stated that they were re-engaged and looking to tie the knot in 2020. And despite the fact that the first pregnancy didn’t go so great, she recently said they were finalizing plans for baby number two.

“PJ needs someone to play with,” the 38-year-old said. “I will say this, we are talking about it, and if it does not happen by PJ’s birthday, or by June, my birthday next year, then it won’t be happening … if it happens it happens.”

Whatever happens from here on out, Porsha has made it clear that she’s happy with Dennis and they’re doing the work to maintain their family.

“We’re working on our family,” she recently said on Watch What Happens Live. “It takes time. I love him, and he loves me, and we’re doing what’s best for our family. That’s really all you can do.”