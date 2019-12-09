NeNe Leakes Hints At A Possible ‘RHOA’ Departure: “I Just Think There’s A Lot Of Things That Aren’t Fair”

NeNe Leakes is one of the OGs of the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” franchise, but the reality star hinted that her time on the show may be coming to an end.

During a recent interview with Hollywood Life, NeNe was asked if she would be retuning for season 13 of the show.

“I don’t know…I really don’t know that. I never really know what I’m doing until the season is over and we talk about it.”

Even though the 51-year-old wasn’t specific about why she would leave, she did confess that there were things happening behind the scenes that aren’t “fair.”

“I just think there’s a lot of things that aren’t fair,” NeNe explained to the outlet. Adding, “Just things that — Behind the scenes things that you guys don’t get to see.” NeNe explained that before she even considers a season 13 she would have to talk to her camp about the decision.

“So I just have to talk with my team and decide what’s best for me.”

When asked if Kenya’s return affected her desire to want to be on the show, NeNe was completely unbothered.

“No, [Kenya’s return] didn’t frustrate me,” NeNe said. “I don’t care to think about Kenya. I’m a pretty strong girl, and Kenya honestly cannot handle me.”

NeNe is happy that the show has done a better job of showing more aspects of her other cast mate’s characters.

“I see kind of that they’re starting to show a little bit of these other girls’ personalities. Because I have felt like over the years, a lot of girls have gotten passes for whatever reason,” NeNe explained.

“Maybe there just wasn’t a character they didn’t want the viewers to see. But this year, I feel like they are showing these girls a little bit more true to who they are on the show.”

Would a NeNe departure make you stop watching the show? We will have to stay tuned and see.