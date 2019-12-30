Year of Return: From Lori Harvey To Cardi And Jidenna, See All The Stars Who Traveled To Africa For The Holidays
Some of us spent Christmas and will spend the New Year holiday with family or from the comfort of our couch (catching up on our shows). Others, however, including some of your favorite stars, have spent their time abroad, specifically in the Motherland. Plenty of people got their visas and flew to countries like Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and more for leisure travel, performances and to do charity work as well. The biggest collective of people though, have trekked to Ghana for their “Year of Return.” People of the diaspora were invited to the country to mark 400 years since the first slaves of African descent were brought to Virginia. The occasion has been marked by grand festivals, including Afrochella, and has been a great tourism win for the country.
If you’ve never made it over to Africa and all of the photos are giving you the itch to get your passport, pack your bags and go, check out all the celebs who went or are still there for further inspiration (or envy) by hitting the flip:
Megan Thee Stallion
The “Cash S–t” rapper took the stage in Lagos, wearing the country’s flag colors. She found that she has quite the fan base in Nigeria.
Lori Harvey
The socialite (of sorts) recently touched down in Lagos, and took to her Instagram Stories to ask followers for recommendations for the best restaurant to go to for authentic Nigerian food.
Yandy Smith-Harris
Taking a break from the drama of Love and Hip Hop New York, Yandy traveled to Ghana and lived her best life in support of Essence’s Full Circle Festival.
View this post on Instagram
I spent the day with my little friends @focoshospital #Ghana and I gotta say this is already 1 of my favorite Christmas holidays! I came hoping to give them a little of the love peace and joy of the season and I’m the one who got joy full!!🥰🙏🏾❤️ If you want to come with me in 2020 email THE AJ ZONE office theajzone@gmail.com. The surgery costs are covered by donations at FOCOS so in this season of giving I ask that you remember my lil friends at FOCOS and donate $1 to https://focos.focoshospital.org/aj/ and help us continue to build #thebridgetobetter . Happy Holidays everybody!!🎄🎅🏾❤️😘 #focosambassador
AJ Johnson
She already told you to get yourself an African man, so it’s no shock that our favorite celeb life coach, AJ Johnson, traveled back to Ghana for the holiday. Aside from linking up with her man, she also linked up with fellow celebrities and gave back for Christmas.
Ebonee Davis
The stunning model not only hit up Ghana for Afrochella, but she also traveled to Togo and Lagos as well.
Future
The rapper, who conveniently traveled to Lagos at the same time as his rumored girlfriend Lori Harvey, touched down to perform on Sunday night. He even encountered an overzealous male fan who ran on the stage.
Cardi B
Before many of the stars on this list arrived in Africa, Cardi performed in both Lagos and Ghana, showing both countries a lot of love by performing in ensembles that repped their flag colors and enjoying the nightlife (including the strip club).
View this post on Instagram
Today is our last day in Africa… first stop was Kenya. They treated us like Kings & Queens. Then Ghana was the next stop & @iamcardib jus happen to have had a concert. My first time ever seeing her show & she was fucking amazing!!! Can’t wait to show u what we did next in Ghana 👑❤️ 🇬🇭 📸 u already know @giftedtalents
TI & Tiny
The couple trekked to Kenya and Ghana earlier this month, and during their latter trip, they supported Cardi (his Rhythm + Flow co-star) at her show.
View this post on Instagram
Back in my father’s land. Back with more friends celebrating the year of return. Back at Arts Center where you can find the most beautiful fabrics, art, and jewelry. Let’s protect this treasure and its people from gentrification. Let’s protect Arts Center. 🇬🇭🙏🏾❤️ #EssenceFullCircleFestival
Nicole Ari Parker & Boris Kodjoe
The couple and their family have inspired many to travel to Ghana over the last couple of years (he is half Ghanaian), so you know they had to come back for the Year of Return festivities.
Mase
The beloved Harlem rapper performed in Lagos for the holidays, and while there, got himself some very chic traditional clothing made, including this agbada.
Erika Alexander
The actress and writer linked up with friend Nicole Ari Parker in Ghana for Essence’s Full Circle Festival. Stay tuned to her page for more updated photos because the Living Single actress just got there.
Jidenna
Your favorite imaginary bae has been all over Africa in the last few weeks, including Lagos, Uganda, Ghana and Rwanda.
Roland Martin
Journalist Roland Martin has had the time of his life in Ghana. He’s shared a wealth of images of his time there for nearly the last two weeks.
Erica Ash
The former Survivor’s Remorse star is another famous face who just touched down in Ghana, linking up with AJ Johnson and enjoying her rich surroundings.