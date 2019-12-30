Year of Return: From Lori Harvey To Cardi And Jidenna, See All The Stars Who Traveled To Africa For The Holidays

By Victoria Uwumarogie
Jidenna In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Some of us spent Christmas and will spend the New Year holiday with family or from the comfort of our couch (catching up on our shows). Others, however, including some of your favorite stars, have spent their time abroad, specifically in the Motherland. Plenty of people got their visas and flew to countries like Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and more for leisure travel, performances and to do charity work as well. The biggest collective of people though, have trekked to Ghana for their “Year of Return.” People of the diaspora were invited to the country to mark 400 years since the first slaves of African descent were brought to Virginia. The occasion has been marked by grand festivals, including Afrochella, and has been a great tourism win for the country.

If you’ve never made it over to Africa and all of the photos are giving you the itch to get your passport, pack your bags and go, check out all the celebs who went or are still there for further inspiration (or envy) by hitting the flip:

Megan Thee Stallion

The “Cash S–t” rapper took the stage in Lagos, wearing the country’s flag colors. She found that she has quite the fan base in Nigeria.

🖤

Lori Harvey

The socialite (of sorts) recently touched down in Lagos, and took to her Instagram Stories to ask followers for recommendations for the best restaurant to go to for authentic Nigerian food.

Yandy Smith-Harris

Taking a break from the drama of Love and Hip Hop New York, Yandy traveled to Ghana and lived her best life in support of Essence’s Full Circle Festival.

Afrochella was lit 🌍🤘🏾

Ebonee Davis

The stunning model not only hit up Ghana for Afrochella, but she also traveled to Togo and Lagos as well.

Press Conference in Lagos. @future

Future

The rapper, who conveniently traveled to Lagos at the same time as his rumored girlfriend Lori Harvey, touched down to perform on Sunday night. He even encountered an overzealous male fan who ran on the stage.

Cardi B

Before many of the stars on this list arrived in Africa, Cardi performed in both Lagos and Ghana, showing both countries a lot of love by performing in ensembles that repped their flag colors and enjoying the nightlife (including the strip club).

Nicole Ari Parker & Boris Kodjoe

The couple and their family have inspired many to travel to Ghana over the last couple of years (he is half Ghanaian), so you know they had to come back for the Year of Return festivities.

Mase

The beloved Harlem rapper performed in Lagos for the holidays, and while there, got himself some very chic traditional clothing made, including this agbada.

Erika Alexander

The actress and writer linked up with friend Nicole Ari Parker in Ghana for Essence’s Full Circle Festival. Stay tuned to her page for more updated photos because the Living Single actress just got there.

When trouble sleeps…

Jidenna

Your favorite imaginary bae has been all over Africa in the last few weeks, including Lagos, Uganda, Ghana and Rwanda.

R E S P E C T TO KWAME NKRUMAH!

Roland Martin

Journalist Roland Martin has had the time of his life in Ghana. He’s shared a wealth of images of his time there for nearly the last two weeks.

Erica Ash

The former Survivor’s Remorse star is another famous face who just touched down in Ghana, linking up with AJ Johnson and enjoying her rich surroundings.

