Year of Return: From Lori Harvey To Cardi And Jidenna, See All The Stars Who Traveled To Africa For The Holidays

Some of us spent Christmas and will spend the New Year holiday with family or from the comfort of our couch (catching up on our shows). Others, however, including some of your favorite stars, have spent their time abroad, specifically in the Motherland. Plenty of people got their visas and flew to countries like Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and more for leisure travel, performances and to do charity work as well. The biggest collective of people though, have trekked to Ghana for their “Year of Return.” People of the diaspora were invited to the country to mark 400 years since the first slaves of African descent were brought to Virginia. The occasion has been marked by grand festivals, including Afrochella, and has been a great tourism win for the country.

If you’ve never made it over to Africa and all of the photos are giving you the itch to get your passport, pack your bags and go, check out all the celebs who went or are still there for further inspiration (or envy) by hitting the flip:

Megan Thee Stallion

The “Cash S–t” rapper took the stage in Lagos, wearing the country’s flag colors. She found that she has quite the fan base in Nigeria.