Black Queens Came To Afrochella Dressed To Impress

This weekend Ghana hosted their annual Afrochella festival, a celebration of the different types of African cultures through music, food, fashion and much more. In contrast to Coachella, Afrochella is an entirely black experience where every attendee has a feeling of solidarity. This year’s theme is Year of the Return of the African Diaspora, so many African-Americans traveled to Ghana to experience the greatness that is the blackest festival ever.

“It’s amazing,” Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo said in a statement. “This is an opportunity for people who don’t feel like they connect to any culture other than American culture. If Afrochella can help get more people to come back to Ghana, then we’ve achieved one of our goals.”

Those who ventured to Ghana to close out 2019 and welcome 2020 made sure to step out in style. Dressed in different vibrant, bold colors, beautiful black women flaunted their curves covered in African-inspired fits. From the twists, face paints to the Afro-puffs and Zulu hats, they all came dressed to impress with the beauty to match. Check out some of the best looks below.