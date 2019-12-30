Black Queens Came To Afrochella Dressed To Impress
This weekend Ghana hosted their annual Afrochella festival, a celebration of the different types of African cultures through music, food, fashion and much more. In contrast to Coachella, Afrochella is an entirely black experience where every attendee has a feeling of solidarity. This year’s theme is Year of the Return of the African Diaspora, so many African-Americans traveled to Ghana to experience the greatness that is the blackest festival ever.
“It’s amazing,” Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo said in a statement. “This is an opportunity for people who don’t feel like they connect to any culture other than American culture. If Afrochella can help get more people to come back to Ghana, then we’ve achieved one of our goals.”
Those who ventured to Ghana to close out 2019 and welcome 2020 made sure to step out in style. Dressed in different vibrant, bold colors, beautiful black women flaunted their curves covered in African-inspired fits. From the twists, face paints to the Afro-puffs and Zulu hats, they all came dressed to impress with the beauty to match. Check out some of the best looks below.
Back where it all started , The Motherland🇬🇭🌍 #yearofreturn #afrochella
AFROCHELLA #3 #afrochella #ghana #festival
Afropolitan. . . Accra has been lovely to us. The weather has been warm on our backs, the people have been kind to us, and the food has been incredible to the soul. The traffic that people talk about we have not experienced yet (or we're just well adjusted New Yorkers). Everywhere I go I see a familiar face. Someone from my 'hood in Harlem or an IG friend. So happy I'm here in December! . #yearofreturn #ghana #afrochella
✨🇬🇭AFROCHELLA owes us nothing!!! 😆 This experience has been everything and more. The vibes in Ghana this weekend are beyond amazing. I feel welcomed, connected, and inspired. #yearofreturn #ghana #accra #africa #afrochella2019 #afrochella