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13 Black Beauty Bloggers Share Their Favorite Red Lipstick

Pucker Up For National Lipstick Day! 13 Black Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Ride-Or-Die Red Shades

Believe it or not, there is a whole community of women of color who stay away from red lipstick.

Published on July 29, 2026
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Marsha B. red lipstick
Source: Kira – Introvert N the City / Kira – Introvert N the City

Happy National Lipstick Day!

Believe it or not, there is a whole community of women of color who stay away from red lipstick. When I was younger, I thought I was too dark for red lips; imagine that. Now, with a deep appreciation for my melanin, I almost always resort to a red lippie. Whether it’s your signature color like Kahlana Barfield, or your exploring the hue until you find the perfect shade for you, we’re here to help you out. We asked 15 beauty bloggers what their go-to red lipstick is and they gave us all the details.

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Lawtoinette Faison
Source: Lawtoinette Faison / Lawtoinette Faison
Lawtoinette Faison

“My favvvvorite is by Sephora, ‘Always Red 01’ ($16.00, Sephora.com). Their lipstain is everything!” –Lawtoinette Faison

Derria Underwood
Source: Derria Underwood / Derria Underwood
Derria Underwood
Derria is wearing Sephora’s ‘Always Red’ ($16.00, Sephora). “Give a woman the right lipstick and she can conquer the world” -Unknown
Daphney Moise
Source: Daphney Moise / Daphney Moise
Daphney Moise

“My absolute favorite red liquid lip matte color is Juvias Place ‘LuLu’ ($15.00 JuviasPlace.com). It is the perfect matte lip color for all skin tones. I love to ombre it with a mauve color in the middle to give me a plush lip look.” –Daphney Moise

LaTisha
Source: Luvly LaTisha / Luvly LaTisha
Latisha
LaTisha’s favorite red lipstick is ‘Bawse Lady’ by The Lip Bar ($15.00, TheLipBar.com). When it comes to a great red pout she thinks of the quote, “A red lipstick a day keeps depression away.”
Ral Onyes
Source: Ral Onyes / Ral Onyes
Ral Onyes

“‘Ruby Woo’ by MAC ($23.00, MACCosmetics.com) is THE classic red to me. It remains unbeatable. Its matte texture has this powerful feel to it and stays in place all day long! I know we’re in the era of Liquid Lipsticks but to me, there is something about being able to smack my red lips together throughout the day and feel that creamy texture that adds to my confidence and sexy feels!” – Ral.Onyes

Lola Williams
Source: Lola Williams / Lola Williams
Lola Williams

“My favorite red lipstick is ‘Ruby Woo’ by MAC ($18.50, MACCosmetics.com). It is the perfect blue red shade and compliments my skin beautifully.” – Lola Williams

Peggy Jean
Source: Peggy Jean / Peggy Jean
Peggy Jean

“My favorite Red Lipstick at the moment is Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick shade ‘American Doll’ ($22.00, Sephora.com). I love this shade and how matte it is. It lasts for hours and looks great on my skin tone. It’s vibrant and bold. You definitely need to moisturize your lips before applying though, but other than that it is currently my favorite.” –Peggy Jean

Taylor Anise
Source: Taylor Anise / Taylor Anise
Taylor Anise

“Red lipstick is a silent language, It says everything I want to say without having to breathe a word.” –Taylor Anise She is wearing the ‘Uncensored’ Stunna Lip Paint by Fenty Beauty ($29.00, Sephora.com).

Adeola Adebamowo
Source: Adeola Adebamowo / Adeola Adebamowo
Adeola Adebamowo

Adeola has two classic red lipstick favorites. In this photo she is wearing ‘Uncensored’ Stunna Lip Paint by Fenty Beauty ($29.00, Sephora.com). Her second favorite is ‘Ruby Woo’ by MAC.

Jadacy Shepard
Source: Jadacy Shepard / Jadacy Shepard
Jadacy Shepard

Jadacy Shepard proudly rocks CoverGirl’s Melting Pout Liquid Matte lipstick in ‘All Nighter’ (currently unavailable). When it comes to lipstick she states, “Nothing says confidence like a bold Matte red lip. A BOLD red lip says, confidence, it says Glamour, it says feminine, it says I’m here!”

Tiffany Wishropp
Source: Tiffany Wishropp / Tiffany Wishropp
Tiffany Wishropp
“Red lipstick is the perfect addition to any look. It’s Classic. My go-to red color is ‘Crawfish’ by The Crayon Case ($12.00, TheCrayonCase.com).” – Tiffany Wishropp
Alma Rex-Ezonfade
Source: Alma Rex-Ezonfade / Alma Rex-Ezonfade
Alma Rex-Ezonfade
“My favorite red lip to wear is the Bobbi Brown crushed lip in ‘Regal’ ($33.00, Sephora.com)! Love it because it glides on smoothly, is the perfect red for my skin tone and is also very moisturizing. Being a girl that doesn’t wear lipstick often, a good red lipstick elevates my looks on the days I need the extra boost of confidence without too much. It really is the perfect accessory!” – Alma Rex-Ezonfade
Shakirah Glam
Source: Shakirah Glam / Shakirah Glam
Shakirah
“My favorite red is Doses of Color ‘Hot Fire'($24.00, DosesofFire.com)!” – Shakirah
What’s your favorite red lipstick? Share with us in the comment section!

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Bobbi Brown CoverGirl DoNotUse_2 Fenty Beauty MAC makeup for black women red lipstick sephora The Crayon Case the lip bar
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