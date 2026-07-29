13 Black Beauty Bloggers Share Their Favorite Red Lipstick
Pucker Up For National Lipstick Day! 13 Black Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Ride-Or-Die Red Shades
Happy National Lipstick Day!
Believe it or not, there is a whole community of women of color who stay away from red lipstick. When I was younger, I thought I was too dark for red lips; imagine that. Now, with a deep appreciation for my melanin, I almost always resort to a red lippie. Whether it’s your signature color like Kahlana Barfield, or your exploring the hue until you find the perfect shade for you, we’re here to help you out. We asked 15 beauty bloggers what their go-to red lipstick is and they gave us all the details.
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Lawtoinette Faison
“My favvvvorite is by Sephora, ‘Always Red 01’ ($16.00, Sephora.com). Their lipstain is everything!” –Lawtoinette Faison
Derria Underwood
Daphney Moise
“My absolute favorite red liquid lip matte color is Juvias Place ‘LuLu’ ($15.00 JuviasPlace.com). It is the perfect matte lip color for all skin tones. I love to ombre it with a mauve color in the middle to give me a plush lip look.” –Daphney Moise
Latisha
Ral Onyes
“‘Ruby Woo’ by MAC ($23.00, MACCosmetics.com) is THE classic red to me. It remains unbeatable. Its matte texture has this powerful feel to it and stays in place all day long! I know we’re in the era of Liquid Lipsticks but to me, there is something about being able to smack my red lips together throughout the day and feel that creamy texture that adds to my confidence and sexy feels!” – Ral.Onyes
Lola Williams
“My favorite red lipstick is ‘Ruby Woo’ by MAC ($18.50, MACCosmetics.com). It is the perfect blue red shade and compliments my skin beautifully.” – Lola Williams
Peggy Jean
“My favorite Red Lipstick at the moment is Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick shade ‘American Doll’ ($22.00, Sephora.com). I love this shade and how matte it is. It lasts for hours and looks great on my skin tone. It’s vibrant and bold. You definitely need to moisturize your lips before applying though, but other than that it is currently my favorite.” –Peggy Jean
Taylor Anise
“Red lipstick is a silent language, It says everything I want to say without having to breathe a word.” –Taylor Anise She is wearing the ‘Uncensored’ Stunna Lip Paint by Fenty Beauty ($29.00, Sephora.com).
Adeola Adebamowo
Adeola has two classic red lipstick favorites. In this photo she is wearing ‘Uncensored’ Stunna Lip Paint by Fenty Beauty ($29.00, Sephora.com). Her second favorite is ‘Ruby Woo’ by MAC.
Jadacy Shepard
Jadacy Shepard proudly rocks CoverGirl’s Melting Pout Liquid Matte lipstick in ‘All Nighter’ (currently unavailable). When it comes to lipstick she states, “Nothing says confidence like a bold Matte red lip. A BOLD red lip says, confidence, it says Glamour, it says feminine, it says I’m here!”
Tiffany Wishropp
Alma Rex-Ezonfade
Shakirah
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