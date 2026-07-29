Pucker Up For National Lipstick Day! 13 Black Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Ride-Or-Die Red Shades

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Source: Kira – Introvert N the City / Kira – Introvert N the City Happy National Lipstick Day! Believe it or not, there is a whole community of women of color who stay away from red lipstick. When I was younger, I thought I was too dark for red lips; imagine that. Now, with a deep appreciation for my melanin, I almost always resort to a red lippie. Whether it’s your signature color like Kahlana Barfield, or your exploring the hue until you find the perfect shade for you, we’re here to help you out. We asked 15 beauty bloggers what their go-to red lipstick is and they gave us all the details. RELATED CONTENT: Black Don’t Crack… But Your Skincare Routine Still Needs An Upgrade — 10 Essential Ingredients To Add In Your 30s

Source: Lawtoinette Faison / Lawtoinette Faison Lawtoinette Faison “My favvvvorite is by Sephora, ‘Always Red 01’ ($16.00, Sephora.com). Their lipstain is everything!” –Lawtoinette Faison

Source: Derria Underwood / Derria Underwood Derria Underwood Derria is wearing Sephora’s ‘Always Red’ ($16.00, Sephora ). “Give a woman the right lipstick and she can conquer the world” -Unknown

Source: Daphney Moise / Daphney Moise Daphney Moise “My absolute favorite red liquid lip matte color is Juvias Place ‘LuLu’ ($15.00 JuviasPlace.com). It is the perfect matte lip color for all skin tones. I love to ombre it with a mauve color in the middle to give me a plush lip look.” –Daphney Moise

Source: Luvly LaTisha / Luvly LaTisha Latisha LaTisha’s favorite red lipstick is ‘Bawse Lady’ by The Lip Bar ($15.00, TheLipBar.com ). When it comes to a great red pout she thinks of the quote, “A red lipstick a day keeps depression away.”

Source: Ral Onyes / Ral Onyes Ral Onyes “‘Ruby Woo’ by MAC ($23.00, MACCosmetics.com) is THE classic red to me. It remains unbeatable. Its matte texture has this powerful feel to it and stays in place all day long! I know we’re in the era of Liquid Lipsticks but to me, there is something about being able to smack my red lips together throughout the day and feel that creamy texture that adds to my confidence and sexy feels!” – Ral.Onyes

Source: Lola Williams / Lola Williams Lola Williams “My favorite red lipstick is ‘Ruby Woo’ by MAC ($18.50, MACCosmetics.com). It is the perfect blue red shade and compliments my skin beautifully.” – Lola Williams

Source: Peggy Jean / Peggy Jean Peggy Jean “My favorite Red Lipstick at the moment is Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick shade ‘American Doll’ ($22.00, Sephora.com). I love this shade and how matte it is. It lasts for hours and looks great on my skin tone. It’s vibrant and bold. You definitely need to moisturize your lips before applying though, but other than that it is currently my favorite.” –Peggy Jean

Source: Taylor Anise / Taylor Anise Taylor Anise “Red lipstick is a silent language, It says everything I want to say without having to breathe a word.” –Taylor Anise She is wearing the ‘Uncensored’ Stunna Lip Paint by Fenty Beauty ($29.00, Sephora.com).

Source: Adeola Adebamowo / Adeola Adebamowo Adeola Adebamowo Adeola has two classic red lipstick favorites. In this photo she is wearing ‘Uncensored’ Stunna Lip Paint by Fenty Beauty ($29.00, Sephora.com). Her second favorite is ‘Ruby Woo’ by MAC.

Source: Jadacy Shepard / Jadacy Shepard Jadacy Shepard Jadacy Shepard proudly rocks CoverGirl’s Melting Pout Liquid Matte lipstick in ‘All Nighter’ (currently unavailable). When it comes to lipstick she states, “Nothing says confidence like a bold Matte red lip. A BOLD red lip says, confidence, it says Glamour, it says feminine, it says I’m here!”

Source: Tiffany Wishropp / Tiffany Wishropp Tiffany Wishropp “Red lipstick is the perfect addition to any look. It’s Classic. My go-to red color is ‘Crawfish’ by The Crayon Case ($12.00, TheCrayonCase.com) .” – Tiffany Wishropp

Source: Alma Rex-Ezonfade / Alma Rex-Ezonfade Alma Rex-Ezonfade “My favorite red lip to wear is the Bobbi Brown crushed lip in ‘Regal’ ($33.00, Sephora.com )! Love it because it glides on smoothly, is the perfect red for my skin tone and is also very moisturizing. Being a girl that doesn’t wear lipstick often, a good red lipstick elevates my looks on the days I need the extra boost of confidence without too much. It really is the perfect accessory!” – Alma Rex-Ezonfade