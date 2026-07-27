Black Don’t Crack… But Your Skincare Routine Still Needs An Upgrade — 10 Essential Ingredients To Add In Your 30s

Skin Care Source: Milko / Getty As Black women enter their 30s, skincare begins to shift. Read on for 10 skincare ingredients to include in your new routine. Your 30s are when your skincare routine starts working overtime. Fine lines may begin to appear, collagen production naturally slows down, and those post-breakout dark spots suddenly seem to linger longer than they did in your 20s. For Black women, that also means being intentional about protecting melanin-rich skin while treating concerns like hyperpigmentation, dehydration, acne, and uneven texture. According to Wigmore Medical, melanin-rich skin often has a thicker epidermis, fewer barrier-supporting ceramides, and a greater tendency to develop post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation after irritation. Meanwhile, Black dermatologists who spoke with Allure overwhelmingly emphasized routines that prioritize hydration, antioxidant protection, collagen support, and daily sun protection. Scroll for 10 ingredients worth adding to your 30-year-old skincare routine. RELATED CONTENT: Looking For A Clean Skincare Routine? Find Out What You Need To Know

10 Skincare Ingredients Black Women Should Add In Their 30s Source: Super Scout / Getty 1. Niacinamide This multitasking form of vitamin B3 remains one of the best ingredients for Black skin. It helps fade dark spots, regulate excess oil, calm inflammation, and strengthen the skin barrier. 2. Retinoids Whether you choose retinol or a prescription-strength retinoid, vitamin A derivatives encourage cell turnover, stimulate collagen production, smooth fine lines, and improve acne over time. Many dermatologists recommend using them at night. 3. Hyaluronic Acid Hydration is essential at every age. Hyaluronic acid attracts water into the skin, helping combat dryness while leaving skin looking plump, healthy, and radiant.

4. Vitamin C Source: Brande Victorian, Cherie Washington, Chante Burkett, Maui Bigelow, Nik / Garnier An antioxidant serum can brighten stubborn discoloration while defending the skin against pollution, UV damage, and free radicals that contribute to premature aging. 5. Ceramides Healthy skin starts with a healthy barrier. Ceramides replenish the lipids naturally found in skin, helping lock in moisture and reduce irritation. 6. Azelaic Acid Few ingredients work as hard as azelaic acid. It targets acne-causing bacteria, reduces redness, and helps fade post-acne marks without being overly harsh.

7. Broad Spectrum SPF 30 or Higher Source: urbazon / Getty Melanin is not sunscreen. Daily SPF remains one of the most effective anti-aging products available, helping prevent hyperpigmentation, collagen loss, and skin cancer. 8. Peptides Peptides support collagen production and improve skin firmness, making them an excellent addition once you enter your 30s. 9. Salicylic Acid If clogged pores or hormonal breakouts are still part of your reality, this beta-hydroxy acid penetrates oil to keep pores clear while reducing inflammation.