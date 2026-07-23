Sun-Kissed, Not Sun-Stressed — The Post-Beach Skincare Routine Every Black Woman Needs

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Source: urbazon / Getty Sunshine, beach days, pool parties, and weekend adventures, summer is packed with reasons to get outside. But while you’re soaking up every moment, your skin is working overtime. Heat, humidity, and harsh UV rays can strip away your skin’s natural moisture barrier, leaving it feeling dry, tight, flaky, and irritated. The good news? A few simple summer skincare tips can help keep your skin soft, hydrated, and glowing all season long. The secret is balancing gentle exfoliation with deep hydration, and Earth Therapeutics’ Post Sun-Care Kit makes it easy to give your skin the TLC it deserves after every sunny adventure. Whether you’ve spent the day lounging by the pool or hiking your favorite trail, Earth Therapeutics’ Post Sun-Care Kit is filled with skin-loving essentials that help cleanse, soothe, exfoliate, and restore your skin from head to toe. If you’re looking for practical summer skincare tips, this collection has everything you need to build the perfect post-sun routine. Start Fresh with the Silicone Soft Back Brush Source: Photo courtesy of Earth Therapeutics / Earth Therapeutics’ Post Sun-Care Kit: Soothing Back Brush. Nothing feels better after a long, hot day than a refreshing shower. The Silicone Soft Back Brush features ultra-soft, premium silicone bristles that gently cleanse even sensitive skin while creating a rich, luxurious lather with your favorite body wash. Flip it over, and the massage nodes help stimulate circulation while easing muscle tension after a busy summer day. Because silicone naturally resists bacteria and mold, it’s a more hygienic, long-lasting alternative to traditional bath brushes. Plus, it’s waterproof, hypoallergenic, and vegan, making it a must-have addition to your summer skincare routine.

Treat Your Feet with Aloe Moisture Socks Source: Photo courtesy of Earth Therapeutics / Earth Therapeutics’ Post Sun-Care Kit: Aloe Moisture Socks. Flip-flops, sandals, and barefoot beach walks can leave your feet feeling dry and rough. Give them a little extra love with the Aloe Moisture Socks. Infused with nourishing Aloe Vera and Vitamin E, these ultra-plush socks continuously hydrate while you relax. For even softer results, apply your favorite Earth Therapeutics foot lotion before slipping them on to lock in moisture. Your feet will feel like you’ve just stepped out of the spa. RELATED CONTENT: Only 1 In 4 Sunscreens Are Safe—Here’s What Every Black Woman Should Know Before She Buys

Source: Photo courtesy of Earth Therapeutics / Earth Therapeutics’ Post Sun-Care Kit: Soft & Smooth Gentle Peeling Foot Mask. Summer means showing off your feet, so keep them sandal-ready with the Soft & Smooth Gentle Peeling Foot Mask. Powered by Alpha Hydroxy Acids, this easy-to-use treatment gently exfoliates stubborn calluses and rough patches while Australian Tea Tree Oil naturally deodorizes and refreshes tired feet. Botanical extracts nourish the skin throughout the peeling process, revealing smoother, healthier-looking feet within two weeks. The convenient bootie design lets you sit back, relax, and let the mask do all the work.

Source: Photo courtesy of Earth Therapeutics / Earth Therapeutics’ Post Sun-Care Kit: Soul Scrubber Foot Wash Mat. Cleaning your feet has never been easier, or more fun. The Sole Scrubber Foot Wash Mat features flexible bristles that thoroughly clean between your toes while massaging the soles of your feet. Strong suction cups keep the mat securely in place during use, helping you safely wash your feet without awkward bending or stretching. Daily use helps prevent hard skin, calluses, and unwanted odors, making it one of those surprisingly effective summer skincare tips you’ll wish you discovered sooner.

Brighten Your Glow with the Black Pearl Sheet Mask Source: Photo courtesy of Earth Therapeutics / Earth Therapeutics’ Post Sun-Care Kit: Black Pearl Sheet Mask. After hours in the sun, your face deserves a hydration boost. The Brightening Black Pearl Sheet Mask delivers intense moisture while leaving your complexion looking fresh, radiant, and luminous. Infused with Black Pearl extract, calcium, amino acids, antioxidants, and proteins, this biodegradable sheet mask helps improve skin tone, strengthen the skin barrier, minimize the appearance of fine lines, and naturally brighten your complexion. It’s the perfect self-care moment after a sunny day outdoors and a must have in the Earth Therapeutics’ Post Sun-Care Kit collection.

Reveal Radiant Skin with Exfoliating Hydro Gloves Source: Photo courtesy of Earth Therapeutics / Earth Therapeutics’ Post Sun-Care Kit: Exfoliating Hydro Gloves. One of the most important summer skincare tips is regular exfoliation. Sweat, sunscreen, and environmental buildup can leave skin looking dull, but the Exfoliating Hydro Gloves make refreshing your skin quick and easy. Their specially textured weave buffs away dead skin cells, unclogs pores, and helps reduce rough patches like “strawberry legs.” At the same time, the gentle massage stimulates circulation, leaving your skin feeling incredibly smooth, energized, and ready to absorb moisturizer.

Cool Down with Aloe Vera Soothing Gel Source: Photo courtesy of Earth Therapeutics / Earth Therapeutics’ Post Sun-Care Kit: Aloe Vera Soothing Gel. No summer skincare routine is complete without Aloe Vera. Formulated with 95% Aloe Vera, this lightweight soothing gel is a true warm-weather essential. Use it to calm sun-exposed skin, hydrate your face and body, minimize the appearance of dark spots, soothe acne-prone skin, or even as a refreshing shaving gel. It’s also perfect for facial massage with a gua sha or roller and delivers instant cooling relief whenever your skin needs it most. Healthy summer skin doesn’t have to be complicated. Following a few simple summer skincare tips — cleanse gently, exfoliate regularly, and replenish moisture after every day in the sun — can make all the difference. With Earth Therapeutics’ Post Sun-Care Kit, caring for your skin from head to toe becomes effortless. Packed with nourishing, spa-worthy essentials, Earth Therapeutics’ Post Sun-Care Kit helps you restore hydration, reveal smoother skin, and keep your natural glow shining all season long. RELATED CONTENT: 9 Of The Best Sunscreens For Black Women: Get A Glowy Finish Or Matte Primer Results Without The Chalky Ghost-Face Effect