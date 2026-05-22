GA Babysitter Suffering From ‘Delusional Thoughts’ Sentenced To 37 Years For Killing Toddler With Lethal Amounts Of Medicine & Hiding Mutilated Remains In Closet

On May 18, Canton, Georgia-based prosecutors announced that 44-year-old Phillissa Diallo has been sentenced to 37 years, with the first 21 years to be served in prison, after entering a non-negotiated guilty plea for the 2022 death of two-year-old Alyssa Rose Davis. Diallo pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to children, and concealing the death of another person, according to a press release from the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office.

What happened to Alyssa Rose Davis?

Authorities began investigating Alyssa Rose Davis’ death on Dec. 14, 2022, when Diallo walked into the Canton Police Department and reported that a child was dead inside her apartment on Hearthstone Landing Drive. Officers responding to the scene discovered the child’s mutilated remains hidden inside a plastic storage container filled with a salt-like substance and concealed beneath other belongings in a closet. Authorities said Diallo refused to provide additional details during questioning. Court records revealed that Alyssa had been in Diallo’s sole care for more than two weeks before her death. Reports from PEOPLE and WKRC identified Diallo as Alyssa’s babysitter.

According to the district attorney’s office, an autopsy later determined Alyssa died from lethal levels of acetaminophen and diphenhydramine. Investigators were unable to determine the exact date of death, though Alyssa was last seen alive on Dec. 8, and her body was discovered six days later.

Investigators also recovered ring camera footage indicating Diallo allegedly left the toddler alone in the apartment for extended periods. Authorities said the child’s mother remained in regular communication with Diallo and had no knowledge of Alyssa’s death until law enforcement contacted her.

Although investigators determined Diallo was the only person with the child in the days leading up to and following her death, prosecutors said there was not enough evidence to support a malicious murder charge under Georgia law

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During the plea hearing, Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Rachel Hines of the Special Victim’s Unit told the court that Diallo admitted Alyssa was still alive the day of the incident. Prosecutors argued that seeking emergency help or calling 911 could have potentially saved the child’s life. Hines also rejected claims that Diallo’s reported struggles with anxiety and depression excused her behavior.

“Instead of taking steps to preserve the child’s health and well-being, the defendant demonstrated willful neglect. She then took gruesome, unimaginable steps to conceal her death,” said Deputy Chief ADA Rachel Hines. “Alyssa was not treated with the protection and dignity owed to every child, and that reality will haunt everyone involved in this case.”