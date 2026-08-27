Kenya No-Moore? ‘RHOA’ Icon Sparks Facelift Frenzy After Showing Off ‘Unrecognizable’ New Look

Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty Did Kenya Moore get a facelift? That’s the question fans are asking after the former Real Housewives of Atlanta stunner showed off what some say is a twirled and tweaked transformation. Moore, 55, took to Instagram on Aug. 26, sharing a glamorous photo carousel in which she posed on a set of steps emblazoned with the words, “She’s iconic.” Dressed in a curve-hugging polka-dot ALAÏA dress, Moore kept her caption short and confident: “My legacy will always be Iconic.” RELATED CONTENT: ‘You Will Never Destroy A Queen,’ Kenya Moore Responds To ‘RHOA’ Drama

According to Complex, Moore is currently in Miami celebrating 75 years of MISS USA as a co-host of the Miss USA 75th Diamond Celebration, which airs live on Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. But while Moore was clearly serving looks, some fans were more focused on her face.

Here’s what social media users had to say about Kenya Moore’s rumored facelift. Eagle-eyed followers quickly noticed what they described as tighter, shinier-looking skin and more defined cheekbones. For some, the transformation was so dramatic that they admitted they almost didn’t recognize the Kenya Moore Hair founder. “NGL I didn’t know who that was in the first pic,” one surprised fan wrote in the comments. “You look gorgeous though.” Another follower wondered whether Moore had undergone a “mid face and brow lift.” “Looks good on Kenya if she had it done,” they added. The speculation didn’t stop on Instagram. Over on X, one social media user claimed they were convinced Moore had used an AI filter on her photos and videos, wondering if she had gotten an “eye lift.” Of course, not everyone was impressed by the change. “Now why the hell did Kenya touch her face? She did not need to do that, she was already beautiful, now she looks unrecognizable [face palm emoji] #RHOA,” one critic wrote. So, did Moore actually go under the knife? Related Stories She’s 46?! Mýa Reveals The Heels-On Treadmill Workout Secret Behind Her Jaw-Dropping Body

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Beyoncé Is Being Sued Again — And It Involves One Fan-Favorite ‘Renaissance’ Track For now, we haven’t heard a peep from the former Bravolebrity. But she did share a few tips to get a facelift-like appearance years ago. Keep scrolling for more.

Kenya Moore previously shared her secret for achieving facelift-like results without going under the knife. Kenya Moore has not confirmed or denied the facelift speculation. But she has previously shared her own trick for achieving a lifted appearance without surgery. During a 2016 appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, the former beauty queen revealed that she uses eyebrow contouring to create the illusion of a more lifted face. “I believe in the natural technique, until all else fails,” the former beauty queen said on The Dr. Oz Show at the time, according to Bravo. “So, we all know that the eyebrows sort of frame your face. If your eyebrows are droopy or straight it brings your face down, which gives you an aged look.” Moore went on to suggest that simply changing the shape of the eyebrows can create a youthful effect. “If you lift your eyebrows up, simply by just arching your eyebrow, you’ll open your eyes and it’ll actually make you look five to ten years younger.” Her secret? An inexpensive eyebrow template kit. “You take whichever one would be more suitable for your natural eyebrow, and you place onto your eyebrow and you can fill it in with just a regular eye pencil,” she explained. “That simple.” Moore even demonstrated the technique on a member of the studio audience, showing just how much of a difference a little brow magic could make. Also worth noting, Kenya recently shared footage from the office of Dr. Payman Kosari, noting that he was treating her acne scars. She didn’t, however, admit to going under the knife for any sort of facial rejuvenation.

Whether it’s a facelift, a clever contour, an expertly placed filter—or simply Kenya being Kenya—one thing is certain: she still knows how to get people talking.