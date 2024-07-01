MadameNoire Featured Video

On June 26, Wednesday, former Miss USA winner and television star Kenya Moore took to Instagram to speak out about her removal from Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The actress shared a set of pictures of her young daughter, Brooklyn, including her at the beach and horseback riding in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Moore wrote in the caption of the post about her removal from Bravo’s RHOA. The 53-year-old thanked her fans and community for “all the support” they’ve shown her as she stairs away from season 16 of the reality show.

She wrote, “Thank you for all the support #teamtwirl. My heart is full, and my conscience is clean. Many false claims are hiding behind anonymous sources. All this conversation and no facts are being reported.”

Moore continued, “If a claim or source was valid, would they need to hide? My life is blessed. Myself and my daughter will continue to thrive in a non-toxic environment where we feel appreciated and, most importantly, protected. Thank you, God, for covering us.”

She finished her Instagram caption by adding, “The rumors and narrative about me randomly showing nudes or revenge p is 1000% untrue. I have proof and will share it soon.”

The RHOA star echoed her sentiment on her Instagram story. She wrote, “You can try to destroy a legacy, but you will never destroy a Queen.”

According to previous reports, Moore won’t be coming back to RHOA, having been removed for her alleged involvement in an inappropriate incident. Moore was suspended from being involved in filming for reportedly displaying explicit photos of a new show cast member, Brittany Eady, during a group event back on June 6.

Moore denies all allegations against her but was even accused of being involved in an exchange of threats with Eady at the time. However, since the release of the news a second source has come forward to claim that, “At no time was Kenya ever threatened with a weapon, nor was there ever a weapon present during the course of production.”