Kenya Moore Denies Owing $80K In Unpaid Rent For Hair Spa

Salon Scandal — Kenya Moore Fights Back After Judge Orders Her To Pay $87K In Rent Dispute

Kenya Moore is fighting back against claims she owes $87,000 in unpaid rent for her Atlanta hair spa. Inside the legal dispute.

Published on March 4, 2026
Kenya Moore Hair Spa Grand Opening
Kenya Moore attends her hair spa grand opening at Kenya Moore Hair Spa on June 6, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

The 2026 legal season is heating up for Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kenya Moore. Following reports that a Georgia judge ordered her to pay nearly six figures in back rent, the reality TV icon and entrepreneur is firing back. Kenya Moore’s salon, the Kenya Moore Hair Spa, has become the center of a contentious legal battle with landlord Northland Chamblee LLC.

According to TheShadeRoom, Moore insists the narrative being pushed in the media is only half the story. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Moore declared that the reports of her being behind on rent are not true and that she is actually the one who is owed money.

The dispute dates back to October 2025, when Northland Chamblee LLC first sued Moore’s company, Moore Vision Media. The landlord alleged that Moore’s salon, which had a drama-filled grand opening in 2024, had ceased paying rent and utilities as far back as December 2024.

According to TMZ, a judge recently sided with the landlord, ordering Moore to pay a total of $87,976. The judgment was split into two installments: $43,988 due by late February 2026, and a second payment of $43,988.67 due by late March. Additionally, the court ordered her to continue paying $5,500 in monthly rent to maintain possession of the property.

Kenya Moore’s Salon Goes From ‘White Box’ To Beautiful Hair Spa

However, Kenya Moore tells a much different story of contractual failure. According to her, she invested over $300,000 of her own capital to transform the commercial space from a “white box” into the luxury hair spa her fans see today. Part of her lease agreement reportedly included a tenant improvement allowance, a common commercial real estate incentive where the landlord reimburses the tenant for a portion of construction costs.

“My company is in an active lawsuit against my salon landlord for failing to pay nearly $80,000 in tenant improvement allowance OWED TO ME,” Moore stated in an Instagram caption. She further explained that her decision to stop payments was a strategic business move rather than a sign of financial distress.

“When the landlord failed to reimburse contractual expenses, I withheld rent in an effort to reach a fair settlement, and subsequently filed a countersuit for the amount they failed to reimburse.”

The situation reached a boiling point this week when the landlord filed new documents claiming that Moore’s salon missed the first February deadline for the $43,988 payment. Citing this missed deadline, Northland Chamblee LLC is now demanding immediate possession of the property, effectively seeking to evict the business. The court has yet to rule on this request.

Moore, never one to let a headline go unchallenged, has teased a YouTube livestream for Sunday where she plans to provide receipts and further details on the build-out of Moore’s salon.

“To be a part of a club and not know what’s going on in the club is crazy,” she teased.

While the landlord describes her as a less than respectful tenant, Moore frames herself as a savvy business owner standing up against a landlord who failed to honor a six-figure commitment.

