Salon Scandal — Kenya Moore Fights Back After Judge Orders Her To Pay $87K In Rent Dispute

Kenya Moore attends her hair spa grand opening at Kenya Moore Hair Spa on June 6, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

The 2026 legal season is heating up for Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kenya Moore. Following reports that a Georgia judge ordered her to pay nearly six figures in back rent, the reality TV icon and entrepreneur is firing back. Kenya Moore’s salon, the Kenya Moore Hair Spa, has become the center of a contentious legal battle with landlord Northland Chamblee LLC.

According to TheShadeRoom, Moore insists the narrative being pushed in the media is only half the story. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Moore declared that the reports of her being behind on rent are not true and that she is actually the one who is owed money.

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The dispute dates back to October 2025, when Northland Chamblee LLC first sued Moore’s company, Moore Vision Media. The landlord alleged that Moore’s salon, which had a drama-filled grand opening in 2024, had ceased paying rent and utilities as far back as December 2024.

According to TMZ, a judge recently sided with the landlord, ordering Moore to pay a total of $87,976. The judgment was split into two installments: $43,988 due by late February 2026, and a second payment of $43,988.67 due by late March. Additionally, the court ordered her to continue paying $5,500 in monthly rent to maintain possession of the property.

Kenya Moore’s Salon Goes From ‘White Box’ To Beautiful Hair Spa

However, Kenya Moore tells a much different story of contractual failure. According to her, she invested over $300,000 of her own capital to transform the commercial space from a “white box” into the luxury hair spa her fans see today. Part of her lease agreement reportedly included a tenant improvement allowance, a common commercial real estate incentive where the landlord reimburses the tenant for a portion of construction costs.