Fresh Off Her Fairytale Wedding, Jordyn Woods Debuts Bridal Collection Inspired By Her Own Love Story

Source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty

Welcome to HelloBridal, a column dedicated to spotlighting every part of the Black wedding experience. We want to celebrate the fullness of your fairytale, from the meet-cutes to the cute bachelorette outfits. Ready to talk honeymoons, hair styles and how to pick vendors? We’re here for you. HB is exploring trends, offering expert tips and reframing stories about how two come together as one. Join us at the altar sis!

Jordyn Woods is launching a bridal collection in the wake of her epic wedding to Karl Anthony Towns. The fashion entrepreneur gave fans a preview of her Woods By Jordyn bridal attire and accessories on her Instagram page.

She instructed shoppers to save the date with a lace-covered invitation worthy of a celebrity shindig on Instagram. “Save the date: 8.28 — WOODS Bridal is yours,” she wrote in the caption. A new overlay has been added to the Woods by Jordan website. It features an image of Woods in bridalwear on the back of a large motorcycle. She holds an oversized ivory clutch with hands accessorized by fingerless lace gloves in the shot. She rests a white platform flip-flop on the bike’s foot shifter.

Woods included a carousel of herself in various wedding-themed looks from the collection in the post. She sported her signature soft glam in the photos. Her pinkish nails complemented her massive engagement ring.

Cuffing season is on the way, making it perfect timing for the launch. According to The Knot, “47% of couples get engaged between November and February.”

The looks featured romantic elements like sweet lace, pretty bows, and dainty feathers. Subtle animal prints helped keep the traditional color palette fresh. They worked for a number of bridal occasions. It looked like the perfect balance between old-school and new energy.

RELATED CONTENT: Jordyn Woods Is Officially A Mrs.! Inside Her Ultra-Glam Malibu Wedding To Karl-Anthony Towns