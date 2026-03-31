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Jordyn Woods Flaunts Bride-To-Be Curves In Sexy White Bikini

Jordyn Woods Flaunts Bride-To-Be Curves In White Bikini During Steamy St. Barths Bachelorette Bash

The bride-to-be took to Instagram to share some snaps from the beachside soiree, posting pictures of an over-the-top photoshoot with her closest friends.

Published on March 31, 2026
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Jordyn Woods easily became the center of attention at her bachelorette party over the weekend.

Just a few months after her baller boo, Karl Anthony Towns, popped the question, Woods took off to a tropical location for her bachelorette party. The entrepreneur and Woods by Jordyn founder took to Instagram to share some snaps from the beachside soiree, posting pictures of an over-the-top photoshoot with her closest friends.

The first picture shows Jordyn in a white swimsuit and matching sunglasses, holding her hand toward the camera to show off her huge engagement ring. Surrounding her is a group of girls all wearing red swimsuits, blocking out their faces with custom “Bachelorette Post” newspapers. A photo from Woods’ engagement is plastered on the front of the paper, and on the back is a photo of champagne glasses mid-cheers.

RELATED CONTENT: Goin’ To The Chapel! G Herbo And Taina, Jordyn Woods And Karl-Anthony Towns & More Celeb Engagements

Jordyn posted a bunch of photos from that day wearing the same swimsuit, and in another angle, you can see that the back of her suit sweetly states, “Mrs. Towns.” She also continues her white-on-red theme in pictures without her friends, posing on a bright red lifeguard chair. The chair gives up the location for the party, luxury resort Eden Rock in St Barths.

“Did you hear the news!?!? I’m on my Bach!!!!” Woods wrote in her caption, adding the hashtags #StBach and #JordynsBachlorette.

After five years of dating, Karl Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods announced their engagement on Christmas day with a post featuring the NY Knicks player down on bended knee. “Marry Christmas [Christmas tree, red heart, diamond ring emojis],” Woods captioned the carousel of photos taken at New York’s Overstory rooftop.

“Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people, and just became friends,” KAT previously explained on Jordyn’s Regular-ish IG series. “And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I’m not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship.”

The pair famously started their relationship as friends, but as their connection grew, things became romantic.

The couple has never shied away from showing their relationship, always supporting one another on IG and in real life over the years. Now that Jordyn’s celebrating her life as a bachelorette, it seems like we’ll get to see photos from their wedding sooner rather than later!

RELATED CONTENT: Tyla, Olandria Carthen & Jordyn Woods Bring Mahogany Magic To Glamour’s 2025 Women Of The Year Awards

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bachelorette party engagement Jordyn Woods Karl Anthony Towns St Barths
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