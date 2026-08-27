Serayah’s Joey Bada$$ Breakup Exposes The Exhausting Double Standard Black Women Are Still Forced To Carry [Op-Ed]

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Serayah just did something a lot of women in the public eye know all too well: she sat down and wrote a full statement explaining why her engagement to Joey Bada$$ is over, then noted she’d only be addressing it this one time. Not because she owes anyone an explanation. Because apparently, that’s still the unspoken toll for being a woman whose life is public. She closed it with a line already living in everybody’s Notes app screenshots: “This chapter didn’t end the way I prayed it would. But endings can also be beginnings.” RELATED CONTENT: ‘Don’t Make Yourself Smaller’ — Serayah Ends Engagement To Joey Bada$$ After Revealing His ‘Repeated Infidelity’

Beautiful. Poignant. But also, why did she have to say any of it at all? This isn’t new territory for Serayah. In July, she sat across from Jason Lee on his show and was asked point-blank why things ended with her ex, Jacob Latimore. She laughed it off, explaining that after four years of dating, she didn’t have much-needed clarity on where the relationship was headed. It’s a good answer. It’s also an answer she shouldn’t have had to give on a podcast for public consumption in the first place.

Here’s the double standard nobody names enough… Men in these same situations rarely get asked to narrate their heartbreak for public consumption. They get to just… move on. Meanwhile women, especially Black women, are expected to perform closure like it’s a press run, packaging their grief into something digestible enough that strangers online will stop speculating. Source: Joe Scarnici / Getty And it’s not just the explaining. It’s what gets buried underneath it. From her breakout on Empire to roles in BMF, Kingdom Business, and Ruth & Boaz, Serayah has built an incredible body of work. But don’t be surprised if much of the upcoming coverage uses her relationship status as the hook instead of her actual talent. Tia Mowry knows this cycle too. After her split from Cory Hardrict, she’s talked more than once about how she became fixated on what people thought and the narratives strangers built around her marriage ending. Two different women, two different exes, same script: explain it, package it, hand it over so the internet can decide if your pain was valid. Serayah opened her statement by saying choosing herself became necessary, not optional. She simply set a boundary. And still, somehow, she may be expected to over-explain just to be believed.