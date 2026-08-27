Serayah's Breakup Reveals This Double Standard [Op-Ed]
Serayah’s Joey Bada$$ Breakup Exposes The Exhausting Double Standard Black Women Are Still Forced To Carry [Op-Ed]
Serayah just did something a lot of women in the public eye know all too well: she sat down and wrote a full statement explaining why her engagement to Joey Bada$$ is over, then noted she’d only be addressing it this one time. Not because she owes anyone an explanation. Because apparently, that’s still the unspoken toll for being a woman whose life is public.
She closed it with a line already living in everybody’s Notes app screenshots: “This chapter didn’t end the way I prayed it would. But endings can also be beginnings.”
RELATED CONTENT: ‘Don’t Make Yourself Smaller’ — Serayah Ends Engagement To Joey Bada$$ After Revealing His ‘Repeated Infidelity’
Beautiful. Poignant. But also, why did she have to say any of it at all?
This isn’t new territory for Serayah. In July, she sat across from Jason Lee on his show and was asked point-blank why things ended with her ex, Jacob Latimore. She laughed it off, explaining that after four years of dating, she didn’t have much-needed clarity on where the relationship was headed.
It’s a good answer.
It’s also an answer she shouldn’t have had to give on a podcast for public consumption in the first place.
Here’s the double standard nobody names enough…
Men in these same situations rarely get asked to narrate their heartbreak for public consumption. They get to just… move on. Meanwhile women, especially Black women, are expected to perform closure like it’s a press run, packaging their grief into something digestible enough that strangers online will stop speculating.
And it’s not just the explaining. It’s what gets buried underneath it.
From her breakout on Empire to roles in BMF, Kingdom Business, and Ruth & Boaz, Serayah has built an incredible body of work. But don’t be surprised if much of the upcoming coverage uses her relationship status as the hook instead of her actual talent.
Tia Mowry knows this cycle too. After her split from Cory Hardrict, she’s talked more than once about how she became fixated on what people thought and the narratives strangers built around her marriage ending. Two different women, two different exes, same script: explain it, package it, hand it over so the internet can decide if your pain was valid.
Serayah opened her statement by saying choosing herself became necessary, not optional.
She simply set a boundary. And still, somehow, she may be expected to over-explain just to be believed.
So what would it actually look like to just let an ending be an ending?
It starts with the coverage itself. A breakup announcement doesn’t need a follow-up interview circuit. It doesn’t need a “sources say” piece dissecting what really happened behind closed doors, or a comment section demanding receipts before anyone extends basic compassion. One statement, if she chooses to give one at all, should be enough. No follow-up questions required. No “but what really happened” energy from every outlet chasing clicks.
It also requires separating the woman from the storyline. Serayah is not “Joey Bada$$’s ex” any more than she was “Jacob Latimore’s ex” before that. She’s a mother, actress, and singer with her own catalog of work creating a reality she’s proud of. That should be the lead every time her name comes up.
And maybe most importantly, it means the court of public opinion has to let her keep the parts of her story she doesn’t hand over. She doesn’t owe anyone the details of the infidelity she referenced. She doesn’t owe anyone a redemption arc, a villain era recap, or a “here’s what I learned” think piece. Closure isn’t public property, and it was never supposed to be the price of admission for talking about her talent again.
So here’s the ask: let her post be the only post. Let an ending just be an ending. Private, valid, hers. The real headline was never who broke her heart. It’s everything she’s building despite it.
RELATED CONTENT: Single Never Looked So Good — 6 Fashion Moments That Prove Serayah Is The Real Prize
-
Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now
-
Not Just Sex—14 Signs He’s Not Just Sleeping With You, He’s Falling For You
-
A Whole Gallery Of Fine — The 30 Sexiest Black Men Who Dominated 2025
-
A Light Dimmed Too Soon: Model And Actress Wondrea Gilmore Passes Away At Age 36