Subscribe
Close
Style & Fashion

Serayah's 6 Most Stunning Style Moments

Single Never Looked So Good — 6 Fashion Moments That Prove Serayah Is The Real Prize

From sultry sheer slays and curve-hugging gowns to edgy separates and polished tailoring, Serayah's ever-evolving wardrobe proves she's been that fashion "it" girl.

Published on August 26, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Three headshot portraits of a woman with long dark hair wearing different outfits: a pink floral dress, a red sequined dress, and a leopard print jacket.

Serayah has been commanding our attention since she stepped onto our screens as Tiana Brown on Empire, but nearly a decade later, the actress and singer has proven there are plenty more layers to uncover, especially when it comes to her style.

The multi-hyphenate broke through as the ambitious R&B singer on the hit Fox series, a role that let her flex both her acting and musical chops. Since then, she’s continued building an impressive résumé with appearances in projects including BMF, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Kingdom Business, and Ruth & Boaz.

But somewhere between the scripts, studio sessions, performances, and red carpets, Serayah has also consistently made a statement in fashion.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Don’t Make Yourself Smaller’ — Serayah Ends Engagement To Joey Bada$$ After Revealing His ‘Repeated Infidelity’

One day, she’s serving edgy cool-girl energy in barely-there separates, statement textures, and a pair of oversized sunglasses; the next, she’s slipping into an elegant, curve-hugging gown worthy of a major red carpet. Our girl deserves all the accolades because she can make a sheer leopard-print catsuit feel sophisticated, turn a skirt suit into a sexy getup, and then soften things completely with romantic silhouettes and effortless beauty.

Serayah’s Fashion Style Can’t Be Boxed In

That versatility is what defines her unique, relatable style. Early in her career, Vogue called Serayah a red-carpet “risk-taker” and noted her willingness to experiment with dramatically different aesthetics. Serayah herself has also spoken about her love of changing her style and taking inspiration from different eras and individual fashion pieces.

And that range is still what she is serving today.

Serayah isn’t afraid to be glamorous, sexy, feminine, edgy, or a little unexpected. Instead of developing one easily identifiable aesthetic, she’s made versatility her signature, and judging by these looks, getting dressed seems to be another extension of her creativity.

Let’s get into some of Serayah’s chicest fashion moments.

1. Peplum Gown

Serayah looked like a work of art in this blush-toned, curve-skimming gown featuring a corseted bodice and a peplum. The romantic silhouette, paired with her sleek bob, gave the style moment a soft, vintage-glam finish.

2. Red Slay

Red was definitely Serayah’s color in this sultry floor-length Onalaja gown that hugged her curves before revealing a thigh-high slit. The plunging neckline and intricate texture added drama, while her elegant updo let the dress command all the attention.

3. Graphic Getup

Serayah tapped into her edgy side with a W H O D E C I D E S W A R strapless graphic top, deconstructed mini skirt, and scene-stealing furry boots. Between the hair, sunglasses, and mix of textures, the look snapped.

4. The Ivory Look

Serayah put a flirty spin on classic tailoring in an ivory blazer and coordinating mini skirt trimmed with wispy feathers. She completed the leg-baring look with sheer knee-high stockings and pointed pumps.

5. Meanswear Moment

Serayah gave menswear-inspired dressing a sexy update in a relaxed gray suit, cropped shirt and tie, topped with a long charcoal coat draped effortlessly over her shoulders. Her extra-long braids and structured brown YSL handbag added just the right amount of polish to the cool.

6. Elevated Denim

Serayah made a simple pair of dark-wash jeans feel anything but basic by pairing them with a fitted, structured jacket that featured contrast stitching and an exaggerated collar.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Listen To Black Women’ The Podcast: Redefining Yourself With Serayah And Towanda Braxton

Related Tags

BMF empire Kingdom Business Ruth & Boaz Serayah Vogue Wu-Tang: An American Saga
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Two images of blonde women: one wearing a cowboy hat and fur coat, the other in a yellow sequined dress on a stage.

Beyoncé Pays Tribute To 'Bold & Brilliant' Dolly Parton Following Her Death: ‘You Were The Barometer’

Bossip
A woman with curly dark hair wearing a black halter top poses in front of a blue backdrop with Disney logos.

Muggy With A 100% Chance Of Slay! Maya Boyd Sets Off Swoon Typhoon As MCU’s Newly Announced Storm, Electrifies The Internet With Majestic Aesthetics

Bossip
Content African American woman with curly hair, holding a heart-shaped balloon

'Pop The Balloon' Exposes The Colorist Truth About Dating For Black Women

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Jordyn Woods bridal collection

HelloBridal: Jordyn Woods Is Launching A Bridal Collection

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music
11:43
Entertainment  |  Craig Stewart

J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music

Comments
Affection, kiss and relax with black couple in bed at apartment together for bonding, connection or rest. Love, morning and wake up with happy people in bedroom of home for break, holiday or romance
4 Items
SEX  |  Shannon Dawson

America Has Spoken: This Sex Position Is Officially The Nation’s Favorite — But It Comes With A Major Warning

Comments
A smiling woman in a white swimsuit stands in front of a tropical setting with palm trees and a bright orange structure.
5 Items
Obituaries  |  Maui Bigelow

A Light Dimmed Too Soon: Model And Actress Wondrea Gilmore Passes Away At Age 36

Comments
Joyful Woman Smiling as Her Husband is Gently Pushing Her on Swing
10 Items
SEX  |  Shannon Dawson

The U.S. Swinging Map Is Here —These 10 States Are Apparently The Freakiest In America

Comments
30 Items
Sports  |  Shannon Dawson

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

Comments

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close