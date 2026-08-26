Single Never Looked So Good — 6 Fashion Moments That Prove Serayah Is The Real Prize

Serayah has been commanding our attention since she stepped onto our screens as Tiana Brown on Empire, but nearly a decade later, the actress and singer has proven there are plenty more layers to uncover, especially when it comes to her style. The multi-hyphenate broke through as the ambitious R&B singer on the hit Fox series, a role that let her flex both her acting and musical chops. Since then, she’s continued building an impressive résumé with appearances in projects including BMF, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Kingdom Business, and Ruth & Boaz. But somewhere between the scripts, studio sessions, performances, and red carpets, Serayah has also consistently made a statement in fashion. RELATED CONTENT: ‘Don’t Make Yourself Smaller’ — Serayah Ends Engagement To Joey Bada$$ After Revealing His ‘Repeated Infidelity’

One day, she’s serving edgy cool-girl energy in barely-there separates, statement textures, and a pair of oversized sunglasses; the next, she’s slipping into an elegant, curve-hugging gown worthy of a major red carpet. Our girl deserves all the accolades because she can make a sheer leopard-print catsuit feel sophisticated, turn a skirt suit into a sexy getup, and then soften things completely with romantic silhouettes and effortless beauty.

Serayah’s Fashion Style Can’t Be Boxed In That versatility is what defines her unique, relatable style. Early in her career, Vogue called Serayah a red-carpet “risk-taker” and noted her willingness to experiment with dramatically different aesthetics. Serayah herself has also spoken about her love of changing her style and taking inspiration from different eras and individual fashion pieces. And that range is still what she is serving today. Serayah isn’t afraid to be glamorous, sexy, feminine, edgy, or a little unexpected. Instead of developing one easily identifiable aesthetic, she’s made versatility her signature, and judging by these looks, getting dressed seems to be another extension of her creativity. Let’s get into some of Serayah’s chicest fashion moments.

1. Peplum Gown Serayah looked like a work of art in this blush-toned, curve-skimming gown featuring a corseted bodice and a peplum. The romantic silhouette, paired with her sleek bob, gave the style moment a soft, vintage-glam finish.

2. Red Slay Red was definitely Serayah’s color in this sultry floor-length Onalaja gown that hugged her curves before revealing a thigh-high slit. The plunging neckline and intricate texture added drama, while her elegant updo let the dress command all the attention.

3. Graphic Getup Serayah tapped into her edgy side with a W H O D E C I D E S W A R strapless graphic top, deconstructed mini skirt, and scene-stealing furry boots. Between the hair, sunglasses, and mix of textures, the look snapped.

4. The Ivory Look Serayah put a flirty spin on classic tailoring in an ivory blazer and coordinating mini skirt trimmed with wispy feathers. She completed the leg-baring look with sheer knee-high stockings and pointed pumps.

5. Meanswear Moment Serayah gave menswear-inspired dressing a sexy update in a relaxed gray suit, cropped shirt and tie, topped with a long charcoal coat draped effortlessly over her shoulders. Her extra-long braids and structured brown YSL handbag added just the right amount of polish to the cool.