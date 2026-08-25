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Reginae Carter Claps Back At Critics Over Pole Dancing Video

‘Wayne Can’t Stop Nothing!’ — Reginae Carter Claps Back After Critics Threaten To Tell Dad Lil Wayne About Her Pole Dancing

The 27-year-old "Heir Time" podcast host wants everyone to know she's a grown woman who doesn't need permission from her father to have fun.

Published on August 25, 2026
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Reginae Carter wants everyone to know she’s a grown woman who doesn’t need permission from her father to have fun. The 27-year-old “Heir Time” podcast host shared a video documenting her return to pole dancing, and when fans threatened to tell her dad, Lil Wayne, about it, she wasted no time setting the record straight.

According to TheJasmineBrand, the clip showed Reginae simply enjoying a pole dancing class recreationally, but that didn’t stop a portion of her audience from suggesting Lil Wayne would disapprove. Reginae didn’t hold back in her response, writing, “Wayne can’t stop nothing!” She followed that up by reminding her followers she’s “about to be 30 years old” and pointing out that she was fully clothed throughout the video, making clear there was nothing scandalous about the moment fans were reacting to.

RELATED CONTENT: Reginae Carter’s Pole Routine Counts As Her ‘First Workout’ Of The Year

Reginae Carter Just Wants To Live Her Life

The idea that fans would threaten to report her activities to her father struck many as a reflection of how much scrutiny Reginae Carter still faces as Lil Wayne’s daughter, even as an adult in her late twenties. As reported by Hot 97, Carter made it a point to remind her nearly five million followers that she’s an independent adult capable of making her own decisions, regardless of any assumed parental disapproval.

She didn’t mince words telling critics to mind their own business, urging them to let her “live my grown a** life” without unnecessary interference.

As of now, Lil Wayne hasn’t publicly commented on his daughter’s video or her response to the backlash. Given how vocal Reginae was in defending her right to enjoy the hobby without judgment, it doesn’t seem like she’s expecting or particularly concerned about any reaction from her father either way.

RELATED CONTENT: From Narrator to Star: Reginae Carter’s Full-Circle Role in ALLBLK’s ‘Kold x Windy’ [Exclusive]

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Heir Time Lil Wayne pole dancing pole fitness exercise Reginae Carter
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