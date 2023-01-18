MadameNoire Featured Video

Reginae Carter’s pole dancing routine is a part of how she’s staying fit in 2023.

The 24-year-old shared footage on Instagram of herself working the pole at Pink Pole Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

In a dark room lit up with pink-purple lighting, Reginae went through a sensual pole routine that even included her landing on a chair in a perfect split. The sexy routine was set to Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence.”

While it’s unclear if Reginae was wearing her workout clothing brand IFITIN, the 24-year-old looked snatched as she hit her choreography.

“Our first class of the year @pinkpolesstudios,” Reginae captioned her Instagram post. “Always so much fun. Imma count this as my first workout as well.”

Reginae’s followers showed love underneath the post and gave the IFITIN brand founder tips on improving her form.

“Sb call P-Valley and tell em Nae gon be ready next season🤭,” one user commented, while another said, “You made this look so easy and fun. Love it.”

Others suggested Reginae slow down her movements throughout her routine and remember to keep her toes pointed.

The 24-year-old also got a slew of heart eye and flame emojis underneath her post from her boyfriend, rapper and YouTuber Armon Warren, 25.

Rumors about the couple’s romance started in August 2022, according to The Shade Room.

“I know he’s young… But I promise you, I have been around a lot of men in my life and he’s very mature to me,” Carter said of Warren in an October interview.

“My mom likes Armon, I haven’t brought him around my dad just yet. It takes a little time before I can bring you around my dad. But me and my mom, that’s like my best friend.”

