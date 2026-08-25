Miss Universe Jamaica Finalist LaToya Malcolm Laid To Rest After Sudden Death At 35

Source: Photo courtesy of Miss Universe Jamaica / LaToya Malcolm.

On Aug. 22, family and loved ones gathered to lay former Miss Universe Jamaica contestant LaToya Malcolm to rest during an emotional funeral service in Kingston, Jamaica, according to People and the Jamaica Observer. The 35-year-old, who was also the 2024 Miss Jamaica Bikini International titleholder, died suddenly on July 17. The circumstances surrounding her death have not been publicly disclosed.

LaToya Malcolm’s funeral was held on Saturday. A scholarship was created in her honor for high school students.

Malcolm’s funeral service was held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Central Assemblies of God church in Kingston, according to People.

“Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure,” read the funeral flyer, the outlet noted.

During the service, a scholarship honoring Malcolm’s legacy was also announced by Delano Seiveright, Minister of State in Jamaica’s Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, according to the Jamaica Observer.

The LaToya Malcolm Scholarship for Resilience will award $100,000 each to two high school students to support their educational development.

Read more about her story after the flip.

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