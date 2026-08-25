Miss Universe Jamaica's LaToya Malcolm Dead At 35
Miss Universe Jamaica Finalist LaToya Malcolm Laid To Rest After Sudden Death At 35
On Aug. 22, family and loved ones gathered to lay former Miss Universe Jamaica contestant LaToya Malcolm to rest during an emotional funeral service in Kingston, Jamaica, according to People and the Jamaica Observer. The 35-year-old, who was also the 2024 Miss Jamaica Bikini International titleholder, died suddenly on July 17. The circumstances surrounding her death have not been publicly disclosed.
LaToya Malcolm’s funeral was held on Saturday. A scholarship was created in her honor for high school students.
Malcolm’s funeral service was held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Central Assemblies of God church in Kingston, according to People.
“Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure,” read the funeral flyer, the outlet noted.
During the service, a scholarship honoring Malcolm’s legacy was also announced by Delano Seiveright, Minister of State in Jamaica’s Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, according to the Jamaica Observer.
The LaToya Malcolm Scholarship for Resilience will award $100,000 each to two high school students to support their educational development.
Read more about her story after the flip.
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The Miss Universe Jamaica contestant’s death was announced on July 18.
The emotional homegoing service came about a month after Miss Universe Jamaica shared news of Malcolm’s passing on Instagram. On July 18, the organization wrote in part, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Miss Universe Jamaica alumna LaToya Malcolm, who proudly competed in the 2024 Miss Universe Jamaica Competition. Our heartfelt condolences are with her family, friends and loved ones.”
Malcolm competed in the 2024 Miss Universe Jamaica pageant before going on to claim the 2024 Miss Jamaica Bikini International title. According to the Miss Universe Jamaica Instagram account, she was a Jamaican-based actor and entertainer with more than a decade of experience in the entertainment industry.
She was also a dance instructor, according to the Jamaica Observer.
After winning the Miss Jamaica Bikini International crown in 2024, Malcolm spoke about the determination it took to reach the title, particularly after losing her father earlier that year. Despite her grief, she continued training and remained committed to her goals.
“I live in the gym. I live in the dance studio on the dance floor. I have been so dedicated over the years and this year the last six to seven months have been jam-packed with work and more dedication,” she told the Jamaica Observer that year. “These competitions are not just a walk in the park. They are actually made from real sweat and tears.”
Malcolm also reflected on competing just months after her father died in April.
“I still worked right through; it has been hard on me, but I thank God for the resilience and strength, family and friends, my supporters,” she said.
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