Subscribe
Close
Breaking News

Miss Universe Jamaica's LaToya Malcolm Dead At 35

Miss Universe Jamaica Finalist LaToya Malcolm Laid To Rest After Sudden Death At 35

One month after her unexpected passing, the family of LaToya Malcolm, a Miss Universe Jamaica contestant, gathered to lay her to rest on Aug. 22.

Published on August 25, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 2

LaToya Malcolm, Miss Universe Jamaica, LaToya Malcolm funeral
Source: Photo courtesy of Miss Universe Jamaica / LaToya Malcolm.

On Aug. 22, family and loved ones gathered to lay former Miss Universe Jamaica contestant LaToya Malcolm to rest during an emotional funeral service in Kingston, Jamaica, according to People and the Jamaica Observer. The 35-year-old, who was also the 2024 Miss Jamaica Bikini International titleholder, died suddenly on July 17. The circumstances surrounding her death have not been publicly disclosed.

LaToya Malcolm’s funeral was held on Saturday. A scholarship was created in her honor for high school students.

Malcolm’s funeral service was held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Central Assemblies of God church in Kingston, according to People.

“Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure,” read the funeral flyer, the outlet noted.

During the service, a scholarship honoring Malcolm’s legacy was also announced by Delano Seiveright, Minister of State in Jamaica’s Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, according to the Jamaica Observer.

The LaToya Malcolm Scholarship for Resilience will award $100,000 each to two high school students to support their educational development.

Read more about her story after the flip.

RELATED CONTENT: How Vybe Vault RnB Founder Elaine Landy, 60, Tackled Her ‘Back Fat’ To Become The Oldest Miss Universe Jamaica Contestant [Exclusive]

The Miss Universe Jamaica contestant’s death was announced on July 18.

The emotional homegoing service came about a month after Miss Universe Jamaica shared news of Malcolm’s passing on Instagram. On July 18, the organization wrote in part, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Miss Universe Jamaica alumna LaToya Malcolm, who proudly competed in the 2024 Miss Universe Jamaica Competition. Our heartfelt condolences are with her family, friends and loved ones.”

Malcolm competed in the 2024 Miss Universe Jamaica pageant before going on to claim the 2024 Miss Jamaica Bikini International title. According to the Miss Universe Jamaica Instagram account, she was a Jamaican-based actor and entertainer with more than a decade of experience in the entertainment industry.

She was also a dance instructor, according to the Jamaica Observer.

After winning the Miss Jamaica Bikini International crown in 2024, Malcolm spoke about the determination it took to reach the title, particularly after losing her father earlier that year. Despite her grief, she continued training and remained committed to her goals.

“I live in the gym. I live in the dance studio on the dance floor. I have been so dedicated over the years and this year the last six to seven months have been jam-packed with work and more dedication,” she told the Jamaica Observer that year. “These competitions are not just a walk in the park. They are actually made from real sweat and tears.”

Malcolm also reflected on competing just months after her father died in April.

“I still worked right through; it has been hard on me, but I thank God for the resilience and strength, family and friends, my supporters,” she said.

RELATED CONTENT: Black Miss Universe Winners Gallery: A Look Back At The Pageant’s History

NEXT SLIDE
12

Related Tags

death jamaica Kingston miss universe
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony - Inside

Here’s What Happened When Serayah Ended Her Engagement To Joey Bada$$ Over Alleged Dirty Doggery

Bossip
Minstrel Show

Bullseye Blunder: Target Pulls Kids’ Clown Costume Amid Blackface Backlash, Admits ‘We Got This Wrong’

Bossip
Miami Heat v Los Angeles Lakers

Is It Giving Zaddy? Dwyane Wade Cut Off His Beard & We Don't Know How To Feel

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Cincinnati Open 2026 - Final Day

Another One! Coco Gauff Collects Her Second Cincinnati Open Trophy Before Heading To The US Open

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music
11:43
Entertainment  |  Craig Stewart

J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music

Comments
A smiling woman in a white swimsuit stands in front of a tropical setting with palm trees and a bright orange structure.
5 Items
Obituaries  |  Maui Bigelow

A Light Dimmed Too Soon: Model And Actress Wondrea Gilmore Passes Away At Age 36

Comments
Affection, kiss and relax with black couple in bed at apartment together for bonding, connection or rest. Love, morning and wake up with happy people in bedroom of home for break, holiday or romance
4 Items
SEX  |  Shannon Dawson

America Has Spoken: This Sex Position Is Officially The Nation’s Favorite — But It Comes With A Major Warning

Comments
30 Items
Sports  |  Shannon Dawson

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

Comments
Joyful Woman Smiling as Her Husband is Gently Pushing Her on Swing
10 Items
SEX  |  Shannon Dawson

The U.S. Swinging Map Is Here —These 10 States Are Apparently The Freakiest In America

Comments

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close