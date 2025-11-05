Entertainment

Black Miss Universe Winners Gallery: A Look Back At The Pageant’s History

Published on November 5, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

FOX's Miss Universe 2019 - Live Show

Source: FOX / Getty

As the world prepares for the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Pak Kret, Thailand, on Nov. 21, the global stage is buzzing with both anticipation and controversy. The latest scandal involving a Miss Universe 2025 contestant, Miss Mexico, reminds us that disrespect is a never-ending issue. So we had to highlight how these queens pushed through the hate. Check out a gallery of Black Miss Universe winners over the years inside.

RELATED: Tems: The Nigerian Star Redefining Global R&B

Following a recent scandal, in which Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch was publicly insulted during a sashing ceremony, the competition is under scrutiny for how it upholds values of dignity and respect. According to Global News, the incident led to several contestants walking out in solidarity, sparking conversations about women’s empowerment and representation. These two values are deeply tied to the legacy of Miss Universe’s Black winners.

Related Stories

Since its founding in 1952, the Miss Universe Organization has crowned only six Black women as its titleholders. This number speaks volumes about both progress and the continued need for inclusion. From Janelle Commissiong, who broke barriers in 1977 as the first Black woman to win the title, to Zozibini Tunzi’s empowering victory in 2019, these women have embodied grace, intellect, and unapologetic Black beauty on the world stage.

These Black Miss Universe winners challenged Eurocentric beauty ideals, inspired generations of women of color and refined what the pageant could represent. Tunzi took a step further by embracing her natural hair on a platform that praises White beauty standards.

As the 2025 competition approaches, all eyes turn once again to Thailand and to the women stepping onto that stage. Despite recent tensions, the Miss Universe Organization reaffirms its commitment to diversity, empowerment, and inclusion in a recent statement.

These six queens remain a radiant reminder: Black beauty doesn’t just belong in the universe, but it reigns there.

Check out the six Black Miss Universe winners below:

RELATED: Relive Misty Copeland’s 5 Most Iconic Ballet Performances

1. 1977 – Janelle Commissiong (Trinidad & Tobago)

Janelle Commissiong Source:Getty

The first Black Miss Universe, Commissiong’s win challenged Eurocentric beauty ideals and inspired generations of women of color.

2. 1995 – Chelsi Smith (USA)

Miss USA, Chelsi Smith (L) is crowned by outgoing Source:Getty

A Texas native and biracial beauty, Smith brought charisma and poise, leaving behind a legacy of confidence and authenticity.

3. 1998 – Wendy Fitzwilliam (Trinidad & Tobago)

US-MISS UNIVERSE-WINNER-FITZWILLIAM Source:Getty

Following in Commissiong’s footsteps, Fitzwilliam became an advocate for women’s rights and HIV/AIDS awareness.

4. 1999 – Mpule Kwelagobe (Botswana)

Host Jack Wagner Asks The Final Question To Miss Botswana Wednesday May 26 1999 At The Universe C Source:Getty

Her historic win marked Botswana’s first-ever Miss Universe crown, spotlighting African representation.

5. 2011 – Leila Lopes (Angola)

BRAZIL-MISS UNIVERSE-ANGOLA Source:Getty

Lopes used her platform to promote racial equality and natural beauty standards across the globe.

6. 2019 – Zozibini Tunzi (South Africa)

Miss Universe brings homecoming tour to Johannesburg in South Africa Source:Getty

With her short natural hair and message of self-love, Tunzi redefined what Miss Universe could represent.

Related Tags

celebrity news miss universe Newsletter
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Ebony Power 100

Pretty & Powerful: Hollywood Heavyweights Stun On The Red Carpet At The EBONY Power 100 Gala

Bossip

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Looks From The 2025 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Hampton University Homecoming hotties

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Slayyyed By The Sea At Homecoming 2025

Bossip
Tyler Perry's Finding Joy Atlanta screening

7 Of Tyler Perry's Best Movies: A Look At The Filmmaker's Iconic Works

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Sephora Birmingham VIP Launch Party
15 Items

Attention Beauty Lovers! Sephora’s Biggest Sale Of The Year Is On — 15 Things To Buy Now!

Mara S. Campo's Go-To Beauty Secrets Every Black Woman Should Know
4 Items

Emmy Award–Winning Journalist Mara Porter’s Viral ‘Eye Wig’ Invention Is Proof That God And Glam Go Hand In Hand [Exclusive]

"Remembering Love Jones" - 2025 American Black Film Festival

Nia Long Is That Girl — Again! The 54-Year-Old Icon Becomes Estée Lauder’s New Face

Woman applying skincare routine while smiling in a bright, fresh bathroom with white decor
10 Items

10 Black-Owned Clean Beauty Brands To Love After Ami Colé’s Farewell

Beautiful black woman applying face luxury sunscreen or moisturizer cream for perfect hydrated healthy fresh skin care - Cosmetic dermatology product concept
6 Items

5 Simple Steps For Healthier, More Beautiful Skin

Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close