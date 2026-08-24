Subscribe
Close
Entertainment

Kira Noir On Why 'Black Panther' Porn Parody Never Happened

Porn Star Kira Noir Reveals Why An X-Rated ‘Black Panther’ Parody Was Never Filmed — But The Culture Isn’t Buying It: ‘We Are The Weaklinks, Bro’

Adult actress Kira Noir says Black Panther never got a porn parody because Black male performers refused to disrespect the Marvel film.

Published on August 24, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A woman with long braided hair posing in front of a red curtain. The second image shows the movie poster for the film "Black Panther" featuring the main cast.
Source: Getty

Porn movies are infamous for biting off famous movie titles and creating sex-filled parodies that aren’t exactly focused on dialogue, but now we know at least one Marvel flick that will never get the X-rated treatment… Black Panther.

Adult actress Kira Noir was on the aptly titled 2 Goons podcast, discussing the state of her industry when one of the hosts mentioned the porn parody of Deadpool having better representation than the actual film.

He asked Noir if she’d ever love starring in one of the big-budget X-rated films, when she explained that a Black Panther-inspired porno never happened because Black male porn actors were against disparaging the film in any way. 

RELATED CONTENT: Is Watching Porn The New Adultery? Inside America’s Shifting Cheating Rules

“…then Black Panther came out, and it was a big, big cultural moment,” Noir begins. “And all of the Black men in the industry signed a public letter saying that they would never do a parody of Black Panther to like protect the sanctity of it. And I was like, I totally feel you, but also [f-ck!] I would have been able to do that. They just didn’t want to disrespect it. They didn’t want to make fun of Black Panther by doing a parody.”

She added, “I totally understand it. I wasn’t going to argue with a single one of them.”

While gooners will never get to see a Wakanda-based porno with King T’Challa going at it with Nakia, there has been a recent major development in the actual Black Panther franchise’s future.

At Comic-Con San Diego, director Ryan Coogler announced that David Jonsson would step into the role of the new Black Panther as T’Challa’s adult-aged son, Prince T’Challa II.

“Thank you Ryan, thank you Kevin [Feige], thank you to this amazing family that I have the honor and the privilege and the blessing to join,” Jonsson said on stage. “I actually don’t want to say too much because I want to let the screen do the talking. But believe me, the honor is entirely mine.”

See social media’s reaction to the porn industry forgoing the parody in the name of honor below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.


RELATED CONTENT: Jaidyn Alexis Tells Blueface To STFU After He Shares Ebony Porn Preferences That Don’t Include Her

Related Tags

Comic-Con King T’Challa Kira Noir Marvel porn porn star pornography Ryan Coogler sex Wakanda
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony - Inside

Here’s What Happened When Serayah Ended Her Engagement To Joey Bada$$ Over Alleged Dirty Doggery

Bossip
Minstrel Show

Bullseye Blunder: Target Pulls Kids’ Clown Costume Amid Blackface Backlash, Admits ‘We Got This Wrong’

Bossip
Miami Heat v Los Angeles Lakers

Is It Giving Zaddy? Dwyane Wade Cut Off His Beard & We Don't Know How To Feel

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Cincinnati Open 2026 - Final Day

Another One! Coco Gauff Collects Her Second Cincinnati Open Trophy Before Heading To The US Open

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music
11:43
Entertainment  |  Craig Stewart

J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music

Comments
A smiling woman in a white swimsuit stands in front of a tropical setting with palm trees and a bright orange structure.
5 Items
Obituaries  |  Maui Bigelow

A Light Dimmed Too Soon: Model And Actress Wondrea Gilmore Passes Away At Age 36

Comments
Affection, kiss and relax with black couple in bed at apartment together for bonding, connection or rest. Love, morning and wake up with happy people in bedroom of home for break, holiday or romance
4 Items
SEX  |  Shannon Dawson

America Has Spoken: This Sex Position Is Officially The Nation’s Favorite — But It Comes With A Major Warning

Comments
30 Items
Sports  |  Shannon Dawson

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

Comments
Joyful Woman Smiling as Her Husband is Gently Pushing Her on Swing
10 Items
SEX  |  Shannon Dawson

The U.S. Swinging Map Is Here —These 10 States Are Apparently The Freakiest In America

Comments

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close