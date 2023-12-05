MadameNoire Featured Video

Blueface’s fiancée and longtime love, Jaidyn Alexis, was caught extremely off guard by the “Thotiana” rapper’s public propensity for ebony porn.

The 25-year-old “Barbie” rapper — who shares two young children with Blueface — seemed beyond pissed when the Zeus reality star revealed his porn-watching preferences during a livestream with 19-year-old YouTuber N3on. The clip was latter reposted on Instagram Dec. 3.

Blueface shared that he liked watching Ebony Babes, and Jaidyn skipped a beat before letting her annoyance seep through. The white 25-year-old mother of two sharply asked her fiancé, “That’s what you like? Like what kind of answer is that? Why would you say that?”

Stirring the pot, she antagonistically added, “You wanna know what the fuck I like to see?”

It’s unclear if Jaidyn was more annoyed she didn’t fit the racial category Blueface watches or that the revelation came out publicly during N3on’s livestream. Regardless, Blueface seemed unbothered by his fiancée’s vexation.

“It’s hard for me to watch other races have intercourse,” the 26-year-old MILF Music CEO explained.

Whether she’d heard enough or wanted to stop Blueface from telling the world anything else that would embarrass her, Jaidyn sharply responded to the father of her children and said, “I think you should shut the fuck up.”

Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, unpacked her complicated relationship with Jaidyn i n a November interview. The 51-year-old matriarch told Jason Lee that she partly raised the 25-year-old since Jaidyn and her youngest son met when they were teens.

Kasrlissa called the “Stewie” rapper a narcissist and accused her of controlling how Blueface engages with his family. The matriarch emphasized that her long history with Blueface’s fiancée is what created her mixed feelings toward Jaidyn. “I don’t like her right now, but I do love her,” Karlissa explained.

More recently, Karlissa shed light on her resentment and anger towards the MILF Music couple. The 51-year-old mother of three admitted that she’s still bothered by an incident that happened years ago when Blueface and Jaidyn disregarded her feelings and whether she’d eaten a proper meal. As MadameNoire previously reported, Karlissa was overcome with emotion when she recalled having to sacrifice the last two pieces of chicken in her kitchen to ensure Blueface — then a college student — and Jaidyn were fed.

Blueface and Jaidyn got engaged in October. In addition to the couple’s two young kids, the male rapper shares a 3-month-old son, Chrisean Jr., with his Crazy In Love Zeus co-star, Chrisean Rock.

