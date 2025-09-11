Relationships

Infidelity Redefined: Harmless Flirting Could End Your Relationship

Is Watching Porn The New Adultery? Inside America’s Shifting Cheating Rules

Americans are rethinking what constitutes infidelity in relationships, with some considering behaviors like harmless flirting, watching porn, and chatting with an ex-partner signs of cheating.

Published on September 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

phone woman couple conflict problem man girlfriend mobile boyfriend husband young wife smartphone angry unhappy quarrel mobile phone girl cheating communication
Source: Paperkites / Getty

Americans are rethinking what constitutes infidelity in relationships, with some considering behaviors like harmless flirting, watching porn, and chatting with an ex-partner signs of cheating.

According to a new study conducted by Talker Research in partnership with LELO published Feb. 25, a group of 2000 sexually active adults recently shared their thoughts about what infidelity looks like in a relationship, and 51% said harmless flirting and chatting with an ex (60%) could damage a relationship beyond repair. For some (23%), watching porn was also a form of infidelity. Those who placed the kinky act high on their no-no list (54%) said it should be “banned” when a relationship becomes serious. 

RELATED CONTENT: Cheaters Are Using This Diabolical iPhone App To Trick Their Baes

Respondents said past partners are a sensitive topic. 

Respondents show sensitivity when it comes to their partner’s past, with nearly half (49%) saying they would confront their partner if they found pictures with an ex on their phone or social media. The number rises to 62% if there are texts involved.

Couple family relationship problem conflict misunderstanding quarrel silence avoid separated African American woman wife girlfriend suffer sad husband boyfriend abuse frustrated sitting on bed night
Source: Yuliia Kaveshnikova / Getty

However, a third of those surveyed (30%) are open to their partner maintaining a friendship with an ex, though they’d keep a close watch on the situation and intervene only if something suspicious arose. Similarly, 36% would notice a close relationship between their partner and a co-worker but would refrain from confronting it.

On the other hand, jealousy doesn’t seem to be triggered as easily by behaviors like dancing with someone else (32%), allowing someone to buy a drink (31%), or reading erotica (47%). Interestingly, 89% of respondents expressed hesitancy to be fully honest with their partner if something bothered them, with 1 in 7 admitting they’d avoid addressing the issue out of fear of upsetting their partner.

While 77% of Americans say they’re satisfied with their sex lives, only 30% report being “always” satisfied during intimacy. Over half of respondents (53%) confessed to withholding their true feelings or being dishonest with their partner to avoid conflict, citing concerns about upsetting them (39%) or fearing their partner’s reaction (33%).

What is okay in a relationship?

Couple crisis. Jealous wife noticed man texting on phone
Source: Prostock-Studio / Getty

 

When it comes to what’s “fair game” in a relationship, 79% of respondents said reading erotica and using sex toys or masturbating (76%) were okay and not instant markers of cheating. Dancing with someone else (66%) was also acceptable. Ultimately, Luka Matutinovic, chief marketing officer at LELO said it’s important for individuals in a relationship to set their own “boundaries” and find out what areas they need to work on when it comes to intimacy. 

 “Whether single, in a relationship, or somewhere in between, exploring together requires openness and mutual respect,” Matutinovic said in a statement. “Honest conversations about desires and limits unlock new experiences, helping partners build deeper trust and connection. When judgment is removed, both partners feel empowered to explore and discover new pleasures, creating space for genuine intimacy and shared growth.”

What do you think of the LELO study? Is harmless flirting and a few of these other acts signs of cheating to you?

RELATED CONTENT: 6 Things To Say To Your Bae To Make Your Relationship Last

Related Tags

cheating flirting newsleter Newsletter porn relationship study
More from MadameNoire
Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2025
Opinion
5 Items

Opinion

Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

Eye mask, beauty and portrait of black woman in studio for dark circles, hydration and wellness. Dermatology, happy and African person with pads for collagen, anti aging or health on brown background

Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It

Fashion makeup. Close-up of lips African American young woman.
14 Items

Pucker Up For National Lipstick Day! 13 Black Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Ride-Or-Die Red Shades

Close up photo of cute happy lovely lady sunny spring day weather sunlight outdoors
9 Items

Fresha-Approved! 8 Summer Makeup Hacks That Can Take The Heat

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close