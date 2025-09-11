Is Watching Porn The New Adultery? Inside America’s Shifting Cheating Rules

Source: Paperkites / Getty

Americans are rethinking what constitutes infidelity in relationships, with some considering behaviors like harmless flirting, watching porn, and chatting with an ex-partner signs of cheating.

According to a new study conducted by Talker Research in partnership with LELO published Feb. 25, a group of 2000 sexually active adults recently shared their thoughts about what infidelity looks like in a relationship, and 51% said harmless flirting and chatting with an ex (60%) could damage a relationship beyond repair. For some (23%), watching porn was also a form of infidelity. Those who placed the kinky act high on their no-no list (54%) said it should be “banned” when a relationship becomes serious.

Respondents said past partners are a sensitive topic.

Respondents show sensitivity when it comes to their partner’s past, with nearly half (49%) saying they would confront their partner if they found pictures with an ex on their phone or social media. The number rises to 62% if there are texts involved.

However, a third of those surveyed (30%) are open to their partner maintaining a friendship with an ex, though they’d keep a close watch on the situation and intervene only if something suspicious arose. Similarly, 36% would notice a close relationship between their partner and a co-worker but would refrain from confronting it.

On the other hand, jealousy doesn’t seem to be triggered as easily by behaviors like dancing with someone else (32%), allowing someone to buy a drink (31%), or reading erotica (47%). Interestingly, 89% of respondents expressed hesitancy to be fully honest with their partner if something bothered them, with 1 in 7 admitting they’d avoid addressing the issue out of fear of upsetting their partner.

While 77% of Americans say they’re satisfied with their sex lives, only 30% report being “always” satisfied during intimacy. Over half of respondents (53%) confessed to withholding their true feelings or being dishonest with their partner to avoid conflict, citing concerns about upsetting them (39%) or fearing their partner’s reaction (33%).