Mýa’s latest record, “Whine,” celebrates her love of dancehall music throughout her 25 years in the music industry. The track is an upbeat and catchy record featuring an anchor in dancehall music- the only Bounty Killer.

Mýa warmly praised working with the genre staple in a short statement published by Business Wire Aug. 18.

“Such a treat and good vibes getting to work with another dancehall legend who blessed this record with so much energy! Big up to The General!” she said of Bounty Killer.

“Whine” is produced by DJ Hardwerk and released via Mýa’s independent label Planet 9, which she founded in 2007. The singer produced the song’s music video, which was filmed in Kingston, Jamaica. Directors Josh Sikkema and Derek Brown added sensual and dance-filled visuals to the track.

A short music video clip showed Mýa whining her waist and dropping it low to the new song’s addictive tune. The timeless beauty teased the project on her Instagram Aug. 17.

The R&B musician has dipped into the dancehall pool on numerous occasions.

In addition to her 2019 banger “Handsfree” with Ding Dong, Mýa featured on Jah Cure’s “Only You” that year. In 2013, the Grammy winner tapped on the Queen of Dancehall herself, Spice, to collaborate on the empowering women’s anthem, “Take Him Out,” which is all about getting rid of dusties.

Of course, music lovers can’t forget her songstress’ contribution to 1996’s “Girls Dem Sugar” by Beenie Man.

The press release for D.C. repping songstress’ new song said the track “echoes the nostalgia” of Mýa’s classic hit Beenie Man while “capturing the contemporary fusion of today’s dancehall and pop music.”

Below, watch the music video for “Whine” and read more about how Mýa’s celebrated her 25-year-long career.

