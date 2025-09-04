Mýa On Choosing Purpose Over Pressure — Why Singer Is Saying No To Marriage, Kids And Casual Sex

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Mýa has made a bold and intentional choice to remain celibate as part of her ongoing spiritual journey, focusing on self-growth and shedding anything that no longer aligns with her purpose.

In a candid interview with Melyssa Ford on the Hot and Bothered podcast, which aired Aug. 27, the 45-year-old Grammy-winning singer opened up about her decision to embrace celibacy and why marriage and having children were never something she aspired to. Just as she’s eliminated alcohol and refined her diet, Mýa shared that she’s also working to let go of the deeply ingrained—and often limiting—beliefs about love and marriage that many women are taught to accept without question.

“It’s not even my focus, and it never has been. My mother is an independent thinker. I’ve witnessed a divorce, you know, between my parents. I’ve witnessed all kinds of things,” Mýa told Ford around the 24:00 minute mark, noting how, due to her parents’ rocky relationship, she never grew up witnessing a “safe” representation of marriage.

“You know, my father is a very attractive man. I’ve witnessed a lot of things, and it’s also not been a safe place in my mind as a little girl. So I’ve always felt a little different. The white wedding dress. I was very fearful of those things. I looked elsewhere and probably escaped too much in my work … But also, I think being independent has forced me to show up for myself and obviously, family, friends, and this operation, because I have a mission and I have a vision.”

Mýa shared that she has found love in other areas of her life.

Mýa shared that the demands of her career—often requiring her to be away for most of the year and constantly traveling—make it difficult for her to “show up properly” in a romantic relationship at this stage in her life. However, she stressed that just because she hasn’t found the right partner doesn’t mean her life is lacking love.

“I’m also now spiritually aligned so much, where I know that I’m surrounded by love everywhere I go, right? I’m not seeking, and I know that it will be granted to me in divine time, and I’m not worried about it, because my life is full of love, and it comes in so many different forms, not just one person,” the “Best of Me” singer continued. “I’ve had to recalibrate my brain, and not, I think, govern my life off of this fantasy or illusion that we’ve all been indoctrinated by or taught by, but when you have a vision as well, and you’re fighting for empowerment, and especially for your, your women coming up, if you plan to be a label and sign young girls, etc and be their protectors, it requires you to show up differently and also think differently. So, it hasn’t been a focal point for me, and this is what it looks like. You know, I’m very happy with myself.”

Mýa shared that releasing the deeply ingrained beliefs she once held about marriage, sex, and love has empowered her to shed societal expectations and embrace her most authentic self, including the pressures often placed on women to have children.

“I’m talking about marriage, I’m talking about kids, and if you don’t have it, ‘something’s wrong with you,’ right?” she highlighted to Ford. “But did I desire it? No. Not with what I’ve witnessed and not with what I’ve been through. Not to say I won’t and not to say I’m not open.”

Watch the full interview with Mýa and Melyssa Ford on the Hot and Bothered podcast below. Thoughts?

