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Memphis News Anchor Goes Viral After Falling Asleep On Air

Sis Was Tired! Black News Anchor Goes Viral After Falling Asleep On Live TV And Fans Are ‘Hollering’

Ever fought to keep your eyes open after a sleepless night? Then you probably recognized yourself in Memphis news anchor Dominique Dillon.

Published on August 3, 2026
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A woman in a purple dress standing in front of a Fox 13 News backdrop with a cityscape visible through the studio windows.
Source: facebook / facebook

If you have ever fought to keep your eyes open after a sleepless night, then you probably recognized yourself in Memphis news anchor Dominique Dillon this week. Dillon went viral after seemingly falling asleep on air.  

The FOX13 Memphis journalist unexpectedly became the center of a viral moment after she appeared to briefly fall asleep during a live morning broadcast. According to Entertainment Weekly, the moment happened after reporter Sheila O’Connor wrapped a story about St. Jude’s annual Memphis to Peoria run. When the camera cut back to the studio, Dillon could be seen resting her chin in her hands with her eyes closed while an awkward silence lingered before the show went to commercial.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Joy Is Part of the Struggle’ — Kamala Harris Turns A Memphis Book Stop Into A Love Letter To Black Women And A Call To Rise

Social media had plenty to say, but unlike many viral workplace mishaps, the overwhelming response was not ridicule. Instead, many viewers rushed to defend the anchor, pointing out that early morning news shifts are notoriously demanding.

Several journalists even weighed in with their own experiences. As People reported, fellow news anchors admitted they had also dozed off during commercial breaks or understood just how physically exhausting the schedule can be.

Others questioned why no one behind the scenes alerted Dillon before the camera returned to her. Viewers suggested a producer or director could have spoken into her earpiece or delayed the shot altogether.

Dillon, however, chose humor over embarrassment.

After the broadcast, she reposted a playful selfie shared by co-anchor Ernie Freeman, who joked that it was time for her to “catch another nap.” Dillon laughed along, replying, “Couldn’t even give me a nudge.”

The following morning, she leaned into the viral moment again by sharing her former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger’s quote about waking up to chase your dreams. 

What makes the public response especially refreshing is the context. Dillon recently returned from maternity leave after welcoming her second child in less than two years. For many parents — especially mothers — exhaustion is not an occasional inconvenience. It is part of daily life.

The viral clip may have started as an internet joke, but it quickly became a reminder that even polished professionals are human. Behind every perfectly timed broadcast is someone balancing deadlines, family responsibilities, early alarms, and very little sleep.

Sometimes grace is the real headline. And judging by the response, plenty of people understood exactly why Dominique Dillon needed a few seconds to rest her eyes.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘You Broke My Heart’ — Woman Who Shot Memphis Pastor After Alleged Affair Ends Sentenced To 20 Years

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