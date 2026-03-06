‘You Broke My Heart’ — Woman Who Shot Memphis Pastor After Alleged Affair Ends Sentenced To 20 Years

Source: Court TV / Latoshia Daniels

Latoshia Daniels, the woman convicted of fatally shooting Memphis pastor Brodes Perry after their affair ended, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to People, WREG, ABC24 and Commercial Appeal.

On Feb. 24, a judge ordered Daniels to serve 20 years for second-degree murder and 11 months and 29 days for reckless endangerment, with the sentences running concurrently. She was found guilty in November 2025 for the 2019 killing at Perry’s apartment in Collierville, Tennessee.

According to WREG, the judge determined Daniels acted deliberately, purchasing a gun in Sherwood, Arkansas, and then driving to Memphis to meet with Perry and his wife at their apartment, before carrying out the deadly shooting.

“A broken heart does not justify someone dying,” the judge said.

Daniels had initially faced a first-degree murder charge, but jurors instead convicted her of second-degree murder. She was acquitted of a separate firearm charge, ABC24 noted.

What happened on the night of the shooting?

Prosecutors said Daniels drove from Arkansas to Tennessee after her relationship with Perry ended and shot the pastor, also wounding his wife during the attack, according to Commercial Appeal.

On April 4, 2019, Daniels, then 39, went to the Collierville apartment complex where Pastor Brodes Perry and his wife, Tabatha Perry, lived. Police said Daniels and Perry spoke for about 30 minutes before she arrived at the apartment near South Houston Levee Road and Bill Morris Parkway.

Daniels confronted the couple about ending the relationship. After roughly 10 minutes of conversation, she said it was getting late and stood up to leave. As Perry and his wife walked her to the door, authorities say Daniels turned, pulled a handgun from her coat and fired multiple shots, telling Perry, “You broke my heart.”

Brodes Perry was shot several times in the head and torso and died the following day at a hospital. He was 36. Tabatha Perry, 42, was shot in the left shoulder and survived.

Officers responded around 10:20 p.m. and said they arrived as Daniels was reloading the gun. Police reported she had additional ammunition in her pocket. A Collierville officer ultimately shot her with “a less lethal shotgun,” causing her to fall and drop the weapon.

When interviewed by police, Tabatha Perry said she had been unaware of any affair but said Daniels’ words and actions suggested one may have occurred.

Latoshia Daniels apologized for the shooting at her hearing Tuesday.

At Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, Daniels apologized directly to Perry’s wife and family.

“To Tabatha, I’m so sorry. I never meant to hurt you, and I pray that all of you guys will forgive me,” Daniels said in court, according to video obtained by Court TV. “But please know I never meant for any of this to happen. I wasn’t in the best health, and I know it doesn’t take away what happened, but please know that I’m godly sorrowful, and I ask that you extend grace and mercy.”

Defense attorneys argued Daniels was in the midst of a mental health crisis at the time of the shooting and urged the court to impose the minimum sentence, pointing to her lack of prior criminal history and rehabilitative efforts.

“We respect the judge’s decision; we do disagree with it,” defense attorney Lauren Fuchs said, according to ABC24. “Latoshia is someone who has led an exemplary life outside of this very small portion of time.”

In her closing remarks, Daniels said she had worked “for many years” as a clinical mentor and behavioral health therapist before the incident. She also founded a nonprofit, Links for Love, to support young adults with emotional challenges.

Daniels said she sought treatment while out on bond and was diagnosed with “major depression, avoidant personality and borderline personality.” She continues to receive treatment while incarcerated.

