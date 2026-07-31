Afro Angels — 25 Women That Made The Afro ICONIC!

1 of 25 ❯ ❮

of 25

Source: Bettmann / Getty The Afro is more than a hairstyle; it is a powerful symbol of identity, resilience, and Black pride. Throughout history, Black women have worn the Afro as a celebration of their natural beauty, a rejection of restrictive beauty standards, and an expression of cultural heritage. These trailblazers helped make the Afro an enduring icon, inspiring generations to embrace their roots with confidence, strength, and authenticity. From Angela Davis to Pam Grier and Cicely Tyson, here are 25 Black angels who wore their Afro with pride. Check out these amazing celebrities with afros. Celebrities with afros. 1. Angela Davis Source: Janet Fries / Getty Angela Davis is perhaps the most iconic woman associated with the Afro. During the Black Power movement, her natural hairstyle became a worldwide symbol of resistance, Black pride, and liberation. As a lifelong activist, educator, and author, Davis inspired generations to embrace both their identity and their natural beauty through activism and, eventually, education. According to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Davis served as a professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz, where she taught in the History of Consciousness program. Her advocacy for prisoners’ rights led her to co-found Critical Resistance, an organization dedicated to dismantling the prison-industrial complex. Davis is also the author of several influential books, including Women, Race, & Class (1983) and Are Prisons Obsolete? (2003).

2. Nina Simone Source: Sepia Times / Getty Nina Simone was one of the most extraordinary artists of the twentieth century and an enduring icon of American music. A masterful storyteller, she embraced the role of a griot, using her remarkable talent to create a legacy of liberation, empowerment, passion, and love through her extraordinary body of work. Known as the “High Priestess of Soul,” Simone captivated audiences with performances so powerful and mesmerizing that listeners were transported beyond time and place, leaving an indelible mark on music and culture. Her music blended classical, jazz, folk, R&B, gospel, and pop, and she called it “Black Classical Music.” Simone wore her Afro with pride during the height of the Civil Rights Movement. Her music and activism challenged injustice while encouraging Black communities to celebrate their heritage. Her natural hairstyle became a reflection of her fearless commitment to equality and self-determination. RELATED CONTENT: Vogue Called The Afro A ‘Cloud Bob’ And Black Women Are DONE With The Blatant Cultural Appropriation

3. Pam Grier Source: Screen Archives / Getty Pam Grier helped redefine beauty and strength in Hollywood during the 1970s. Her signature Afro complemented her groundbreaking roles as one of the first Black female action stars, inspiring women to embrace their natural hair with confidence. The actress, singer, and martial artist rose to fame in the 1970s for her iconic roles in Coffy (1973), Foxy Brown (1974), and Sheba, Baby (1975). Grier portrayed fearless, independent women who challenged Hollywood stereotypes and redefined what strength and beauty looked like on screen.

Celebrities with Afros. 4. Cicely Tyson Source: Golden Globes / Getty Cicely Tyson challenged Hollywood beauty standards by proudly wearing natural hairstyles throughout her remarkable career. Her elegance and commitment to authentic representation encouraged countless Black women to see their natural hair as beautiful and professional. Tyson was a groundbreaking actress, humanitarian, and advocate whose remarkable career redefined the portrayal of Black women in film, television, and theater. Born in Harlem to Caribbean immigrant parents, she began her career as a fashion model for Ebony magazine before breaking barriers as one of the first Black women to star in a television drama with East Side/West Side (1963). Tyson went on to deliver unforgettable performances in Roots, The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, Fried Green Tomatoes, and numerous other acclaimed productions, leaving a legacy of excellence, dignity, and authentic representation.

5. Kathleen Cleaver Source: Universal History Archive / Getty

As Communications Secretary of the Black Panther Party, Kathleen Cleaver became one of the most recognizable faces of the Black Power movement. Her Afro symbolized pride, confidence, and political activism while inspiring women to embrace their natural texture.

6. Elaine Brown Source: Bettmann / Getty Elaine Brown made history as the first and only woman to chair the Black Panther Party. Her Afro reflected the movement’s emphasis on self-love, cultural identity, and rejecting Eurocentric beauty standards.

7. Assata Shakur Source: Source: Getty, Laylah Barrayn / Assata Shakur Archives Project Assata Shakur’s Afro became part of the enduring imagery of Black liberation in the 1970s. Her activism and writings continue to inspire conversations about justice, resilience, and Black identity. She spent her life after prison advocating for Black liberation and making sure her story was told. Her 1988 autobiography, Assata, became a blueprint for resistance and self-determination, widely studied by activists, scholars, and young people searching for a voice in the struggle. Her life inspired movements like Assata’s Daughters in Chicago, and her name was shouted in protests in Ferguson and across the world. Assata was a human rights activist and freedom fighter who stood in solidarity with oppressed people worldwide, and for that, her legacy will live on forever.

8. Melba Moore Source: Erica Freudenstein / Getty Melba Moore proudly wore her Afro while achieving success on Broadway and in the music industry. She showed that natural hair could be glamorous, elegant, and celebrated on the biggest stages.

Celebrities with afros. 9. Minnie Riperton Source: Steve Schapiro / Getty

Known for her extraordinary vocal talent, Minnie Riperton also embraced her natural Afro during the 1970s. Her graceful style helped normalize natural hair in popular music and inspired women to celebrate their curls. Riperton grew famous for her five-octave vocal range and use of the whistle register. She’s best remembered for her 1975 hit “Lovin’ You”.

10. Roberta Flack Source: Anthony Barboza / Getty Roberta Flack’s timeless voice and understated elegance made her a music legend. During the natural hair movement, she wore styles that reflected authenticity and encouraged women to appreciate their natural beauty. Flack’s unmistakable voice and heartfelt delivery made her one of the defining artists of the 1970s. She rose to international fame after her recording of “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” was featured in Clint Eastwood’s 1971 film Play Misty for Me, sending the song to No. 1 on the Billboard charts and earning her a Grammy Award for Record of the Year. She followed with another timeless hit, “Killing Me Softly with His Song,” becoming the first artist to win back-to-back Grammys for Record of the Year. Throughout her legendary career, Flack recorded numerous chart-topping hits, including beloved duets with Donny Hathaway, leaving an enduring legacy as one of music’s most influential voices.

11. Thelma Houston Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Thelma Houston embraced the Afro during the disco era, pairing her powerful performances with a look that celebrated confidence and Black beauty. She became part of a generation that proudly showcased natural hair.

12. Gloria Hendry Source: Screen Archives / Getty

Gloria Hendry broke barriers in film during the 1970s by starring in major action movies while proudly wearing her Afro. Her style helped broaden representation of Black women in Hollywood.

13. Tammi Terrell Source: Gilles Petard / Getty

Motown singer Tammi Terrell represented the growing movement toward natural beauty during the late 1960s. Her style reflected the confidence and cultural pride that encouraged many women to embrace their natural hair.

14. Lauryn Hill Source: Cindy Ord/MG25 / Getty Lauryn Hill inspired a new generation by wearing natural Afros, curls, and protective styles throughout her career. Her music and message of self-love made her an influential figure in the natural hair movement. “I really try every day to be individual, and not just in my style or my look or my music, but in my approach to life,” the star told What It Takes during an interview. Hill first rose to fame as a member of the Fugees, whose 1996 album The Score became a global success with hits like “Killing Me Softly,” earning the group multiple Grammy Awards and establishing them as one of hip-hop’s most influential acts. In 1998, Hill launched her solo career with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, a critically acclaimed album that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and sold more than 19 million copies worldwide. At the 1999 Grammy Awards, she made history as the first woman to win five Grammys in one night, cementing her legacy as one of the most influential artists of her generation.

Celebrities with afros. 15. Erykah Badu Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty Singer Erykah Badu has made natural hair a central part of her artistic identity. Whether wearing an Afro or other textured styles, she celebrates creativity, individuality, and African heritage through her image and music. Badu, known as the “Queen of Neo Soul,” is a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and cultural icon whose music blends soul, hip-hop, and jazz into a sound uniquely her own. Celebrated for her distinctive style, conscious lyrics, and artistic individuality, Badu has built a career rooted in creativity, spirituality, and social awareness. Her groundbreaking 1997 debut album, Baduizm, achieved triple-platinum status and earned her Grammy Awards, establishing her as one of the most influential voices in modern soul music.

16. India.Arie Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty India.Arie has consistently championed self-acceptance and natural beauty. Her songs like “I am not my hair” and “Brown Skin” celebrate authenticity and have inspired many Black women to embrace their natural hair and body without apology.

17. Solange Knowles Source: WWD / Getty Solange Knowles has become a modern icon of natural hair through her music, fashion, and visual storytelling. Her Afro-centered styles celebrate Black culture while encouraging conversations about identity and beauty.

18. Lupita Nyong’o Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty Black Panther actress Lupita Nyong’o has proudly worn Afro-inspired hairstyles on international red carpets and magazine covers. She frequently speaks about representation and has helped redefine global beauty standards for Black women.

19. Viola Davis Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty Children of Blood and Bone star Viola Davis has openly discussed the pressures Black women face regarding beauty standards. By embracing her natural hair publicly, she has encouraged authenticity and self-confidence both on and off the screen.

Celebrities with afros. 20. Tracee Ellis Ross Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty Tracee Ellis Ross has become one of today’s strongest advocates for natural Black hair. Through her public platform, her brand PATTERN Beauty, and entrepreneurial work, she encourages women to celebrate the beauty and versatility of their natural texture. Maybe it’s a beauty trait passed down from her famous mother and singer Diana Ross, who wrote a signature Afro throughout her career!

21. Jill Scott Source: Paras Griffin / Wireimage Jill Scott has proudly worn natural Afros and curls throughout her career, letting her natural hair shine bright on stage and in films. Her authentic style and empowering music have made her an enduring role model for embracing natural beauty.

22. Esperanza Spalding Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty Bassist Esperanza Spalding’s signature Afro has become as recognizable as her extraordinary musicianship. She celebrates individuality and demonstrates that natural hair is a powerful expression of artistry and confidence.

23. Corinne Bailey Rae Source: Steve Thorne / Getty Singer Corinne Bailey Rae has often worn natural Afro-textured hairstyles that reflect her effortless style and authenticity. Her image has inspired many fans to appreciate the beauty of natural curls.

Celebrities with afros. 24. Yaya DaCosta Source: Courtesy FOX / Fox Yaya DaCosta has frequently embraced natural hairstyles throughout her modeling and acting career. She has used her visibility to celebrate Black beauty and encourage greater appreciation for textured hair.

25. Danai Gurira Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty Black Panther star Danai Gurira has become a modern symbol of natural Black beauty through her work on stage and screen. Whether wearing an Afro, closely cropped natural hair, or other textured styles, she encourages authenticity, confidence, and pride in African heritage. These celebrities with afros rock! Did we miss anyone? Tell us in the comments section. RELATED CONTENT: Could A Disney Princess Finally Rock Type 4 Hair? This New Tech Says Yes