‘Joy Is Part of the Struggle’ — Kamala Harris Turns A Memphis Book Stop Into A Love Letter To Black Women And A Call To Rise

Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris walks onstage before speaking at the Wiltern Theatre on September 29, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Harris is in the midst of a 15-city book tour following the release of her new book "107 Days," recounting her presidential campaign against President Donald Trump. From the moment the lights dimmed at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis, it was clear this was more than a book tour. It was a love letter to Black women leading, laughing, and showing up for one another. Furthermore, the air in Memphis thrummed with a collective, palpable energy. This energy was centered on the powerful presence of former Madam Vice President Kamala Harris. It was also centered on the women who filled the room to celebrate her. Notably, the date of this tour stop coincided with both Martin Luther King's birthday and the founder's day for the MVP's founder's sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha. In fact, Kamala Harris made a memorable impression on all present. The conversation, hosted by interior designer and entrepreneur Carmeon Hamilton, felt less like an interview and more like a real-talk session among sisters. The topics were weighty—grief, loss, civic responsibility, and the exhaustion of the millennial generation. But the mood remained one of defiant hope and deep community. The mood felt deeply supportive. Harris was direct in addressing the current administration's lack of support for the American people. While she never mentioned that man's name, we all understood her reference when she described the administration as "callous, corrupt and incompetent." It was a refreshing moment.

Joy as Resistance, Grief as Truth Addressing the pain of loss, particularly with the parents of Tyre Nichols in the audience, Harris offered a message that resonated deeply. She said, “Time does have a way of relieving the sting of the pain,” but stressed the importance of being “intentional about surrounding yourself with community.” It was a moment of vulnerability and solidarity, made all the more powerful as she and Hamilton spoke personally about their mothers. Both of whom battled cancer. Hamilton introduced the segment with a personal note, acknowledging their mothers: “I know that they both are integral parts in who we have become.”

When the conversation turned to self-care amid public and personal grief, Harris kept it real. She explained, “Grief is a physical and emotional and spiritual experience,” and added that “it comes in waves… I do believe there’s no proper way to grieve.” She then offered a powerful reframing of how to live with the world’s burdens. Next, Harris shared advice on avoiding the “guilty for experiencing joy” trap. For Harris, joy and struggle are not mutually exclusive. “It has always been part of the struggle that we also find time to sing and dance and experience joy and laughter and love,” she explained. Beautifully drawing a line from the Civil Rights Movement to the present day. In addition, she said, “We don’t overcome the pain if we don’t have the ability to see the light in ourselves and each other. These things coexist.” The audience cheered in recognition when Hamilton spoke for an entire generation, acknowledging the millennial burden. “We are out here tired, obliviously trying to find joy anytime we can get it. But we are also aggressively conscious of what is happening in the world and that we’re responsible for it.” Harris responded by touching on the struggles of parents of young children. Additionally, she addressed the need for affordable childcare, connecting personal struggles to political action. Best of all, she empowered the audience to lean into transactional voting so our elected officials are held accountable.