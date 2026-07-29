WCW, Vol. 33: Femme, Stud & Everything In Between — 50 Queer Queens Worthy Of Women Crush Wednesday

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The WNBA is full of W’s (which in our case puts the W in Wednesday), Women Crush Wednesday that is!

We didn’t have to look any further than the queer queens who graced Chicago with their presence, because baby they did NOT disappoint! They brought the looks, abs, beauty (and booty) out for one of the biggest weekends in sports, and we’re grateful for all that has graced our timeline as a result.

From the Orange Carpet to the pavement and all the festivities in between (we heard the Stud Budz lit the city up), the lesbian ladies of the league were too hot to handle all WNBA All-Star Weekend. Actually, Chicago may need a week or two to recover from the heat that these ladies brought to the Windy City.

Check out our 50 hottest queer queens of the week, and we must warn you, about 80 percent of this list is courtesy of WNBA All-Star Weekend (and rightfully so, because everyone ate)! Can every weekend be like this?

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