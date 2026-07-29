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WCW, Vol. 32 50 Queer Queens Causing A Heatwave

WCW, Vol. 33: Femme, Stud & Everything In Between — 50 Queer Queens Worthy Of Women Crush Wednesday

The WNBA is full of W's (which in our case puts the W in Wednesday), Women Crush Wednesday that is!

Published on July 29, 2026
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AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026 - Orange Carpet
Source: Geoff Stellfox / Getty

The WNBA is full of W’s (which in our case puts the W in Wednesday), Women Crush Wednesday that is!

We didn’t have to look any further than the queer queens who graced Chicago with their presence, because baby they did NOT disappoint! They brought the looks, abs, beauty (and booty) out for one of the biggest weekends in sports, and we’re grateful for all that has graced our timeline as a result.

From the Orange Carpet to the pavement and all the festivities in between (we heard the Stud Budz lit the city up), the lesbian ladies of the league were too hot to handle all WNBA All-Star Weekend. Actually, Chicago may need a week or two to recover from the heat that these ladies brought to the Windy City.

Check out our 50 hottest queer queens of the week, and we must warn you, about 80 percent of this list is courtesy of WNBA All-Star Weekend (and rightfully so, because everyone ate)! Can every weekend be like this?

RELATED CONTENT: WCW, Vol. 32: Femme, Stud & Everything In Between — These 50 Queer Queens Are Worthy Of Women Crush Wednesday

1. DiJonai Carrington

AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026 - Orange Carpet
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 23: DiJonai Carrington #7 of the Chicago Sky arrives at the Orange Carpet as a part of the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Weekend at McCormick Place on July 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

2. Jackie Young

AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026 - Orange Carpet
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 23: Jackie Young #0 of the Las Vegas Aces arrives at the Orange Carpet as a part of the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Weekend at McCormick Place on July 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

3. Natasha Cloud

AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026 - Orange Carpet
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 23: Natasha Cloud #9 of the Chicago Sky arrives at the Orange Carpet as a part of the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Weekend at McCormick Place on July 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

4. Brittney Sykes

Las Vegas Aces v Toronto Tempo
TORONTO, CANADA – JULY 20: Brittney Sykes #20 of the Toronto Tempo looks on from the bench during warm ups ahead of playing against the Las Vegas Aces in their WNBA game at Coca-Cola Coliseum on July 20, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bailey McLean/Getty Images)

5. Arike Ogunbowale

New York Liberty v Dallas Wings
ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JULY 20: Arike Ogunbowale #24 of the Dallas Wings handles the ball against the New York Liberty during the second half at College Park Center on July 20, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

6. Lala Ronay

7. Aziaha James

8. Ty Young

9. Shema Love

10. Syd Colson

11. Amadi Asha Brooks

12. Tyra B

13. Nakia Stephens

14. Janae Sims

15. Tia Hogue

16. Morgz

17. Porsha Williams

18. Peach

19. Kehlani

20. Willow Smith

21. Syd

22. Lena Waithe

23. Niecy Nash-Betts

24. Lakeyah

25. Jordin Canada

26. Jaylyn Sherrod

27. Brittney Griner

28. Saniya Rivers

29. Azzi Fudd

AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026 - Kia WNBA Skills Challenge And WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 24: Azzi Fudd #35 of the Dallas Wings reacts during the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge STARRY 3-Point Contest in the AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026 at Wintrust Arena on July 24, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

30. Sug Sutton

31. Tiffany Hayes

32. Gabby Williams

33. Tyasha Harris

34. Autumn Jones

35. Chelsea Gray

36. Jewell Loyd

37. NaLyssa Smith

38. Kierstan Bell

39. Erica Wheeler

40. Emma Cannon

41. Tia Cannon

42. Courtney Williams

43. Natisha Hiedeman

44. Kayla McBride

45. Olivia Miles

46. Jonquel Jones

47. DeWanna Bonner

48. Kahleah Cooper

49. Natasha Mack

50. Isabelle Harrison

RELATED CONTENT: ‘People Think I’m A Lesbian!’ — Gayle King Admits Frustration With Oprah’s Refusal To Shut Down Romantic Relationship Rumors

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Amadi Asha Brooks Autumn Jones Aziaha James Azzi Fudd black lesbians Black LGBT women Brittney Griner Brittney Sykes Chelsea Gray Courtney Williams DeWanna Bonner DiJonai Carrington Emma Cannon Erica Wheeler Gabby Williams Gayle King Isabelle Harrison Jackie Young Janae Sims Jewell Loyd Jonquel Jones Kahleah Cooper Kayla McBride Kierstan Bell Lakeyah Lala Ronay lgbtqia Natasha Cloud Natasha Mack Natisha Hiedeman Niecy Nash-Betts Olivia Miles Sug Sutton Syd Colson Tia Cannon Tiffany Hayes Tyasha Harris Willow Smith Windy City WNBA WNBA All-Star Weekend
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