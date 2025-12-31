Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies This Week, Vol. 4

Source: Courtesy of Asiahn’s Instagram / IG: @iamasiahn

It’s the last Women Crush Wednesday of the year!

This week, we’ve got 50 more hotties who not only make our hearts throb, but fully live in their truth, whether it be Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning (LGBTQ+), and Beyond, representing other identities like Intersex, Asexual, Pansexual, you name it.

You may recognize this week’s lead feature, Asiahn, the three-time GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter, writer, and award-winning actor, thanks to her role as Karma Grant in the Netflix animated series Karma’s World.

