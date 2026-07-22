WCW, Vol. 32: Femme, Stud & Everything In Between — These 50 Queer Queens Are Worthy Of Women Crush Wednesday

Source: Instagram / @thetiahogue

The only thing that can keep up with the summer heat wave across the U.S. is the hotties we have rounding up our Women Crush Wednesday list this week!

Whether you’re queer, bi, lesbian, and still undecided, there’s a little bit of every type of queer queen for you to lay your eyes upon this week, and trust us when we say they should come with a heat advisory because that’s exactly what they’re bringing!

From Porsha Williams serving up a slay for the Real Housewives reunion to Jozzy, KWN, Kehlani, and more showing us why lesbian R&B is here to help save the genre, these queens are killing it across music, television, and simply every day life.

Check out the 50 hottest queer queens occupying space in not only our hearts but also our minds, because they’re keeping our timelines filled with beauty, booty, and everything in between!

RELATED CONTENT: WCW, Vol. 31 — From Bisexual Baddies To Lesbian Ladies, 50 Queer Queens Worthy Of Our Women Crush