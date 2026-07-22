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WCW, Vol. 32 50 Queer Queens Causing A Heatwave

WCW, Vol. 32: Femme, Stud & Everything In Between — These 50 Queer Queens Are Worthy Of Women Crush Wednesday

The only thing that can keep up with the summer heat wave across the U.S. is the hotties we have rounding up our Women Crush Wednesday list this week!

Published on July 22, 2026
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A young woman with curly hair taking a selfie on a smartphone against a teal background.
Source: Instagram / @thetiahogue

The only thing that can keep up with the summer heat wave across the U.S. is the hotties we have rounding up our Women Crush Wednesday list this week!

Whether you’re queer, bi, lesbian, and still undecided, there’s a little bit of every type of queer queen for you to lay your eyes upon this week, and trust us when we say they should come with a heat advisory because that’s exactly what they’re bringing!

From Porsha Williams serving up a slay for the Real Housewives reunion to Jozzy, KWN, Kehlani, and more showing us why lesbian R&B is here to help save the genre, these queens are killing it across music, television, and simply every day life.

Check out the 50 hottest queer queens occupying space in not only our hearts but also our minds, because they’re keeping our timelines filled with beauty, booty, and everything in between!

RELATED CONTENT: WCW, Vol. 31 — From Bisexual Baddies To Lesbian Ladies, 50 Queer Queens Worthy Of Our Women Crush

1. Porsha Williams

2. Willow Smith

3. Kehlani

4. Jordan Simone

5. Staisha

6. Alizé

7. Lakeyah

8. Nicole Bloomgarden

9. Big Boss Vette

10. Sharik Geneve

11. Murph

12. Victoria Monét

13. Megan thee Stallion

14. KWN

15. Syd

16. Ambré

17. Jozzy

18. BRE-Z

19. Liss

20. Jasmin A. Robinson

21. Monroe Alise

22. Jessica Betts

23. Niecy Nash-Betts

24. Kemi Marie

25. Chelsea

26. Lena Waithe

27. Tia Hogue

28. Choyce Brown

29. Janae Sims

30. Chelsea Lemore

31. Mudy

32. TheARTI$T

33. Key

34. Lea Marie

35. Peach

36. Kiana Brooks

37. Nia

38. Tinashe

39. Ty Young

40. Shema Love

41. Nakia Stephens

42. Wanda Sykes

The Wimbledon Suite At The Championships 2026
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 07: Wanda Sykes in the Arrivals Hub at The Championships 2026, held at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, Day 9, on July 7, 2026 in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for AELTC, Wimbledon)

43. Chef Cole Lawson

44. Michelle

45. Tonya Latrice

46. Brandi

47. Brittany Hodge

48. Chevena

49. Nat Marshall

50. Dym Mo’Nique

RELATED CONTENT: Black LGBTQ+ Movies That Changed The Culture Forever

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Related Tags

Ambré black lesbians BRE-Z Choyce Brown gay celebrities Janae Sims Jozzy Lakeyah lesbian LGBTQ lgbtqia Monroe Alise Nat Marshall Niecy Nash-Betts Queer queer community Tinashe Victoria Monét WCW Willow Smith Women Crush Wednesday
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