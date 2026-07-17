Content Marketing Strategies That Top-Performing Brands Swear By

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty Regardless of the product or service being promoted, certain content marketing strategies are at the core of getting results. It all starts with solid research to learn about your potential user, high-quality educational content that speaks to them, and accessibility on the right channels, from email to social media. Once it’s out there, brands use data to see what’s working based on sales and views and adjust campaigns accordingly. HubSpot reports that 32% of internet users over age 16 find new products and brands by using search engines. That’s why staying on top of search engine optimization updates and constantly updating older pages matters, as it helps existing and potential new customers find you. For Black-owned brands, incorporating localized search in content helps potential customers in your area find you for services they need nearby, such as a haircut, coffee, or emergency plumbing. RELATED CONTENT: Learn From Rihanna’s Business Success — Use Marketing Orchestration Tools To Create Personalized, Inclusive Campaigns What Are Some Core Content Marketing Strategies? The most successful content marketing uses an approach that combines: Audience research Value-driven content Ability to measure performance Audience research allows marketers to build a detailed profile of the target customer. They determine their search habits by identifying and analyzing keywords and long-tail keyword phrases. Audience research helps identify customer pain points before creating material for content marketing. An SEO content marketer will then incorporate relevant keywords in the next phase. Strategic content shows how a product or service can either quickly or cost-effectively solve the issue. It can be a user case study comparing costs between your service and the competition, or an educational tutorial showing how quickly your product works. An AI visibility tool provides insight into how your page appears to AI-based algorithms within search engines. AI visibility tools can tell you how often AI models mention your brand in recommendations, as well as provide clear action tips to improve your ranking.

Why Did Rihanna Become the Makeup Billionaire? Source: Photo: Savage X Fenty / Photo: Savage X Fenty Fenty Beauty isn’t the first celebrity-owned company to produce makeup, but it filled a need like no other had. Rihanna’s Fenty makeup, which helped women of all shades, particularly Black women who have been systematically ignored, quickly access a foundation shade that matched. No more acting as a makeshift chemist, combining different shades to find your fit. She didn’t use diversity as a buzzword to later pull a bait-and-switch, but has made it a consistent part of her branding. Her radical inclusivity has included a 40-shade launch that eventually expanded to 50, quickly filling a massive beauty gap. Marketing from socials to fashion shows features models and creators of all races, sizes, and genders. She also used the power of her celebrity and popularity to build the brand with direct fan interactions and to promote it herself online. Performing her own casual tutorials called “Tutorial Tuesdays with Rihanna” gave quick, helpful tips and showed how the makeup looks in real time – not a polished, airbrushed ad.

What Are the 4 C’s of Social Media Strategy? The four C’s of a solid social media strategy focus on: Content

Conversation

Community

Conversion Relevant material can be articles, videos, or still images. This is the hook that will pull viewers into your channels and highlight your brand’s expertise. Conversation involves listening to your audience and responding to their comments. Keeping dialogue going lets people feel heard and that they’re not just commenting in a vacuum, but are interacting with a human team. You can build a community around this platform interaction using Facebook pages, live events, or even collaborating with other influencers and creators. Your ultimate goal is to take a passive viewer and convert them into an active customer willing to purchase from you. Make the next step easier with clear links to your e-commerce site. You can also include email sign-ups or apps.