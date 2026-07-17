Content Marketing Strategies That Top-Performing Brands Swear By
Regardless of the product or service being promoted, certain content marketing strategies are at the core of getting results. It all starts with solid research to learn about your potential user, high-quality educational content that speaks to them, and accessibility on the right channels, from email to social media. Once it’s out there, brands use data to see what’s working based on sales and views and adjust campaigns accordingly.
HubSpot reports that 32% of internet users over age 16 find new products and brands by using search engines. That’s why staying on top of search engine optimization updates and constantly updating older pages matters, as it helps existing and potential new customers find you. For Black-owned brands, incorporating localized search in content helps potential customers in your area find you for services they need nearby, such as a haircut, coffee, or emergency plumbing.
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What Are Some Core Content Marketing Strategies?
The most successful content marketing uses an approach that combines:
- Audience research
- Value-driven content
- Ability to measure performance
Audience research allows marketers to build a detailed profile of the target customer.
They determine their search habits by identifying and analyzing keywords and long-tail keyword phrases.
Audience research helps identify customer pain points before creating material for content marketing. An SEO content marketer will then incorporate relevant keywords in the next phase.
Strategic content shows how a product or service can either quickly or cost-effectively solve the issue. It can be a user case study comparing costs between your service and the competition, or an educational tutorial showing how quickly your product works.
An AI visibility tool provides insight into how your page appears to AI-based algorithms within search engines. AI visibility tools can tell you how often AI models mention your brand in recommendations, as well as provide clear action tips to improve your ranking.
Why Did Rihanna Become the Makeup Billionaire?
Fenty Beauty isn’t the first celebrity-owned company to produce makeup, but it filled a need like no other had. Rihanna’s Fenty makeup, which helped women of all shades, particularly Black women who have been systematically ignored, quickly access a foundation shade that matched. No more acting as a makeshift chemist, combining different shades to find your fit.
She didn’t use diversity as a buzzword to later pull a bait-and-switch, but has made it a consistent part of her branding. Her radical inclusivity has included a 40-shade launch that eventually expanded to 50, quickly filling a massive beauty gap.
Marketing from socials to fashion shows features models and creators of all races, sizes, and genders.
She also used the power of her celebrity and popularity to build the brand with direct fan interactions and to promote it herself online. Performing her own casual tutorials called “Tutorial Tuesdays with Rihanna” gave quick, helpful tips and showed how the makeup looks in real time – not a polished, airbrushed ad.
How Have Black Companies Used Strategic Content?
From Motown to Ebony magazine, our most beloved Black-owned brands have understood the power of setting historical precedents, building their own ecosystem, and controlling their own narrative. With community-led branding and powerful cultural authenticity embedded in their infrastructure, many brands are promoting Black pride as much as their products.
A year ago, on National Crown Day, BLK, the largest dating and social app for Black singles, started its #FreeYourCrown campaign. This year, on the same date, the app unleashed part 2 of the series titled #FreeYourCrown 2.0: “I Got You, Sis,” this time from the salon chair. In a creative use of video for business marketing, the campaign series features various Black women and their relationships with stylists in salons nationwide as they discuss love, dating, and hair confidence.
Black Girl Vitamins’ marketing content plan has visible experts, such as board-certified OB/GYNs, discussing concerns from PMOS to vitamin D deficiency. Social platforms display several testimonials from customers who use their products, along with real metrics affecting Black female health. In one of many examples of effective cultural storytelling, the wellness brand included limited-edition artist packaging for the 100th anniversary of Black History Month.
Their optimized content plan includes strategic partnerships with HBCUs and athletic teams, which also help elevate their profile. They use live webinars, as shown in their 2025 partnership with Jayla Health, a Black woman-co-founded digital hormonal healthcare company, which focused on how perimenopause affects Black women.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Are Examples of Content Marketing?
Good content marketing materials are valuable, relevant, and consistently displayed across the appropriate channels where the target audience can find them. The best content marketing materials include:
- Educational blog posts and articles
- Interactive tools, like quizzes or assessments
- Podcasts
- Email Newsletters
- Infographics
- Video content from sites like YouTube and TikTok
What Are the 4 C’s of Social Media Strategy?
The four C’s of a solid social media strategy focus on:
- Content
- Conversation
- Community
- Conversion
Relevant material can be articles, videos, or still images. This is the hook that will pull viewers into your channels and highlight your brand’s expertise.
Conversation involves listening to your audience and responding to their comments. Keeping dialogue going lets people feel heard and that they’re not just commenting in a vacuum, but are interacting with a human team. You can build a community around this platform interaction using Facebook pages, live events, or even collaborating with other influencers and creators.
Your ultimate goal is to take a passive viewer and convert them into an active customer willing to purchase from you. Make the next step easier with clear links to your e-commerce site. You can also include email sign-ups or apps.
Creative Content Marketing Is Elevating Black Business
Core content marketing strategies begin with understanding your audience, what problems they’re trying to solve, and showing them how your brand intends to solve those problems. Black businesses are thriving in this area by supplying quality products and services while promoting them by speaking directly to a Black audience, filling gaps, and allowing community involvement.
From Motown’s musical legacy to today’s demographically focused wellness initiatives, Black American brands continue to carry the cultural voice, authenticity, and creativity in their marketing campaigns.
Enhance your knowledge of marketing and Black-owned branding strategy, and check out more articles on our website.
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